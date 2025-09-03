Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Thailand's ousted PM mounts legal challenge to top court on ethics violation case

2025-09-03 07:46:31
(MENAFN) Thailand’s former Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has launched a legal challenge against the Constitutional Court over an ethics ruling that led to her removal from office.

Her lawyers argued that the judicial process behind the Aug. 29 verdict was flawed, noting the appointment of Sarawut Songsivilai to the court on the same day. The defense petition asked the court to annul the decision and review the case under constitutional law.

The Constitutional Court dismissed those concerns, stating that Sarawut’s appointment had no bearing on the ruling, as he was unable to take part in proceedings at the time.

Paetongtarn was removed after the court found that her phone call with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen — in which she criticized Thailand’s 2nd Army Region commander during border tensions — violated ethical standards of her position. She had already been suspended while the case was under review.

The ruling has added to political turbulence in Thailand, where friction between elected governments and the judiciary has been a recurring theme since the ousting of former leader Thaksin Shinawatra in 2006.

