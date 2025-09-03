Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
AVTODOM named the most popular colors of OMODA and JAECOO cars among Russians

2025-09-03 07:36:01
(MENAFN- Abtodom) The total sales of OMODA and JAECOO cars have reached 150 thousand since entering the Russian market. In honor of this, the ceremonial delivery of new cars to owners took place at the OMODA | JAECOO AVTODOM Vnukovo dealership.

OMODA and JAECOO cars are among the top 15 most popular passenger cars in the country. The total sales of the brands in Russia have reached 150 thousand models. The ceremonial delivery of new cars to AVTODOM customers took place at the OMODA | JAECOO AVTODOM Vnukovo dealership in honor of this significant event. For example, one of the OMODA C7 buyers purchased the third car of the brand at the dealership.

Also, the OMODA | JAECOO AVTODOM Vnukovo employees analyzed the preferences of buyers of cars of these brands. For example, the OMODA C5 and S5 models are most popular in white body color. Owners of JAECOO J7 and J8 crossovers prefer the black version, which perfectly emphasizes the sophisticated design of these cars. Customers most often choose the flagship OMODA C7 model in gray, which perfectly complements the smooth lines of the body.

Equipment is another important factor that people pay attention to when choosing a car. Future owners of JAECOO J7 and JAECOO J8 crossovers and the flagship OMODA C7 prefer the maximum Supreme configuration with all-wheel drive and robotic transmission. Owners of OMODA C5 more often choose the Ultimate version with front-wheel drive and CVT9 variator.

"OMODA and JAECOO car buyers are bright personalities. They value comfort, technical equipment of the car and bright design. That is why we have often experimented with detailing since the opening of the dealership. Customers can choose models with the most daring combinations of body colors in our dealership. For example, they often buy JAECOO J8 in a two-tone contrasting paint. OMODA owners prefer the chameleon color", - Elsa Sapova, Head of Retail Sales of New Cars OMODA | JAECOO AVTODOM Vnukovo, commented.

