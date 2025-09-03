Jeffrey Sachs says NATO should have been broken up long ago
(MENAFN) NATO should have been dissolved decades ago after the fall of the Soviet Union, according to American economist and Columbia University professor Jeffrey Sachs.
Speaking to a news agency Novosti on Sunday, Sachs argued that the alliance was created solely to counter the USSR and lost its purpose when the Warsaw Pact was disbanded in 1990 under Mikhail Gorbachev.
“NATO was a treaty to defend against the Soviet Union, which doesn’t exist. So in this sense NATO definitely outlived its role. It became instead a mechanism of US power expansion, which is not what NATO should be,” he said.
He criticized the bloc’s eastward expansion as “unjustified” and contrary to assurances given to Moscow at the end of the Cold War. According to Sachs, enlargement has served no legitimate security purpose but rather deepened divisions in Europe.
Russia has long described NATO as a destabilizing force, pointing to the alliance’s moves to bring Ukraine into its orbit as a key factor behind the current conflict.
Sachs further argued that Washington’s belief it still dominates global affairs is outdated and dangerous, stressing that the world is now multipolar with new “centers of power.”
The professor’s remarks come ahead of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, scheduled for September 3–6, where he is expected to join discussions on the UN’s development agenda beyond 2030 and international cooperation in a shifting global order.
