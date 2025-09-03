Ai Everything Middle East & Africa (Ai Everything MEA) 2026 Debuts In Egypt, Signaling Regional Artificial Intelligence (AI) Leadership



Egypt is accelerating its leadership in artificial intelligence across the African continent and beyond, backed by a national roadmap for AI-driven transformation. Ranked among the top 10 countries globally in AI and Machine Learning - and the only African nation in that tier, according to the 2024 GBS World Competitiveness Index - Egypt is embedding AI across vital sectors under its National Artificial Intelligence Strategy (2025–2030).

This momentum now converges on a focused global ecosystem platform with the launch of Ai Everything Middle East & Africa ( ), set to take place from 10–12 February 2026 in Cairo. Organised by GITEX GLOBAL, the world's largest tech, AI, and startup event network across continents, Ai Everything MEA is positioned as the Middle East and Africa's most empowering global AI tech week.

Hosted by Egypt's Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) ( ) and held in strategic partnership with the Information Technology Industry Development Agency (ITIDA) ( ), Ai Everything MEA convenes leading AI enterprises, startups, thought-leaders, and decision-makers from over 60 countries.

The event will spotlight AI use cases and frontier technologies across priority sectors aligned with Egypt's national AI agenda and sector leadership unique to the country, including outsourcing and shared services, semiconductor design, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure, manufacturing, digital health, fintech, energy, education, and digital public services.

By hosting Ai Everything MEA , Egypt reinforces its role as a regional nexus for AI collaboration, connecting global expertise with national priorities to fast-track deployment. Backed by strategic investments in digital capabilities, the country is advancing its digital economy mission and attracting international deep-tech investment.

Dr. Amr Talaat, Minister of Communications and Information Technology stated:“Artificial Intelligence is rapidly transforming the architecture of global competitiveness, and Egypt is determined to not only adapt to this shift - but to shape it. Our National AI Strategy reflects a bold vision: to position Egypt as a leading force in responsible AI adoption, policy innovation, and inclusive digital development.

Egypt is poised to play a pivotal role in advancing AI for public good across our region. Ai Everything Middle East & Africa offers a timely platform to align global expertise with national priorities - and to accelerate meaningful deployment of AI across sectors that matter most to our citizens.”

Additionally, Eng. Ahmed El Zaher, CEO of ITIDA, commented:“The launch of Ai Everything MEA marks a strategic milestone in our journey to position Egypt as a regional AI leader and a hub for innovation and co-creation. This event embodies our commitment to placing Egypt at the heart of the global tech conversation - by attracting deep-tech investments, empowering local startups, and nurturing an ecosystem where transformative ideas turn into real-world solutions. Hosting this global summit in Cairo reinforces Egypt's ambition to be a key contributor in shaping the future of AI, forging impactful partnerships that scale technology from our region to the world.”

Trixie LohMirmand, EVP of Dubai World Trade Centre, global organizer of GITEX, further added: AI has leveled the digital playing field, and new opportunities are emerging for countries. Egypt is intent on harnessing this tech phenomenon to regenerate its social fabric and economic landscape, forging a future where innovation uplifts its citizens and redefines the nation's global stature. Ai Everything MEA shall be the force multiplier to support Egypt's most strategic AI mission to build empowering outcomes at scale.”

Egypt's AI Transformation: From Strategic Mission to Global Marketplace

The event opens with a high-level summit in a two-day immersive exhibition designed to accelerate collaborative AI research and development, industry applications, startup scaling, global investment inflows, and digital capacity-building. Tech giants driving AI progress in the region and worldwide, such as Atos, Cyshield, HPE, and IBM, shall join the flagship AI event in Egypt.

Over 200 venture capitalists from the GITEX network, managing more than US$1 trillion in assets, are expected to explore investment opportunities in Egyptian and regional startups. One of the region's largest youth-tech academy will also be launched, channeling fresh engineering talent into pilot projects and mentorship programs - empowering Egypt's annual pool of over 750,000 university graduates.

Ai Everything MEA marks a defining chapter in accelerating responsible AI development, scalable innovation, and inclusive digital progress across the Middle East and Africa. For more information, access the website:

