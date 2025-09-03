Acer Unveils The Veriton GN100 AI Mini Workstation Built On The NVIDIA GB10 Superchip
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) India, September 3, 2025: Acer today introduced the Veriton GN100 AI Mini Workstation, a compact yet powerful computer designed to run large AI models locally, minimizing dependence on cloud services and helping reduce associated costs.
The device is built on the NVIDIA® GB10 Grace Blackwell Superchip, delivering up to 1 PFLOPS of FP4 AI performance. This powerhouse combines next-generation CUDA® cores, fifth-gen Tensor Cores, and 20 Arm-based CPU cores, backed by 128 GB of unified system memory and 4 TB of NVMe M.2 SSD storage. This robust configuration enables server-grade performance in a mini-PC form factor.
The Acer Veriton GN100 includes the NVIDIA AI software stack, providing a full stack solution for AI developers. Developers, researchers, data scientists, and students can leverage common frameworks and tools such as PyTorch, Jupyter, and Ollama to prototype, fine-tune, test, and deploy large language models locally or seamlessly scale out to any accelerated cloud or data center infrastructure.
Thanks to the NVIDIA ConnectX-7 NIC, users can link two Acer Veriton GN100 units to scale up and work with AI models reaching up to 405 billion parameters. Connectivity and security are also prioritized, with Wi-Fi 7, four USB 3.2 Type-C ports, an HDMI port, an Ethernet jack, and a Kensington lock ensuring robust protection and seamless system integration.
Pricing
The Acer Veriton GN100 AI Mini Workstation will be available in North America starting at USD 3,999; in EMEA starting at EUR 3,999, and in Australia starting at AUD 6,499.
Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region.
About Acer
Founded in 1976, Acer is one of the world's top technology companies with a presence in more than 160 countries. The company continues to evolve by embracing innovation across its offerings, which include computers and displays, while branching out to new businesses. Acer is also committed to sustainable growth, exploring new opportunities that align with its environmental and social responsibilities. The Acer Group employs over 9,000 employees that contribute to the research, design, marketing, sales and support of products, solutions, and services that break barriers between people and technology.
