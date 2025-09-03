Azerbaijan Set To Establish Its Embassy In Bahrain

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan is set to open an embassy in the Kingdom of Bahrain, Trend reports.

The draft law on the establishment of the embassy has been included in the agenda of the International Relations and Interparliamentary Affairs Committee of the Azerbaijani Parliament, which will meet on September 10.

The draft, titled“On the establishment of the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Kingdom of Bahrain (in the city of Manama),” will be discussed during the committee session.