Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan Set To Establish Its Embassy In Bahrain

Azerbaijan Set To Establish Its Embassy In Bahrain


2025-09-03 07:05:59
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 3.​ Azerbaijan is set to open an embassy in the Kingdom of Bahrain, Trend reports.

The draft law on the establishment of the embassy has been included in the agenda of the International Relations and Interparliamentary Affairs Committee of the Azerbaijani Parliament, which will meet on September 10.

The draft, titled“On the establishment of the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Kingdom of Bahrain (in the city of Manama),” will be discussed during the committee session.

MENAFN03092025000187011040ID1110011311

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search