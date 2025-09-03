GATE 2026 Updates: Learn About New Papers, Rules, And Registration Details

GATE 2026: Registration for GATE (Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering) 2026, a crucial exam for engineering and technology students, has commenced. IIT Guwahati is organizing the exam this year, and the notification reveals several key changes. If you're preparing for GATE 2026, it's essential to be aware of the registration dates, exam pattern, and new papers.

How to Apply for GATE 2026?

Step 1: Visit the official website ac.

Step 2: Click on the application portal link on the homepage.

Step 3: Fill in your personal and educational details.

Step 4: Upload all necessary documents.

Step 5: Pay the fee and submit the form.

Step 6: Download and save a print or PDF of the form.

Important Dates for GATE 2026



Application Start Date: August 28, 2025

Last Date to Apply (Without Late Fee): September 26, 2025

Last Date to Apply (With Late Fee): October 9, 2025

Exam Dates: February 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2026 Result Announcement: March 19, 2026

Who Can Apply for GATE 2026?



Students in their third year of graduation.

Candidates who have completed a recognized degree in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, Arts, or Humanities. Applications can only be submitted online through the GOAPS portal.

What are the New Changes in GATE 2026?

A significant change has been made to the exam pattern this year. Energy Science (XE-I) paper has been added to the Engineering Science (XE) category. This means the total number of papers is now 30. Several new papers have been added to GATE in recent years, including-



Biomedical Engineering (BM)

Environmental Science and Engineering (ES)

Humanities and Social Science (XH)

Geomatics Engineering (GE)

Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (DA) Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering (NM).

GATE 2026: Application Fee

The application fee for the GATE exam varies by category. SC, ST, PwD, and female candidates will have to pay ₹1,000 per paper without late fee. If they apply with a late fee, the fee will be ₹1,500 per paper. For all other candidates, the application fee is ₹2,000 per paper without late fee, while with late fee, it is ₹2,500 per paper.

Benefits of GATE Score

A GATE score is not just a number; it opens several career paths. It allows you to gain admission to MTech and direct PhD programmes. It provides access to research and doctoral programmes in government-funded institutions. Many PSUs (Public Sector Undertakings) also accept GATE scores for recruitment.