Media Reports Trump to Oust IRS Commissioner Billy Long
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump intends to remove Billy Long from his post as commissioner of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), just two months after his appointment, multiple U.S. media outlets reported Friday. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is slated to step in as acting IRS chief, according to senior government sources.
Citing four individuals familiar with the matter, U.S. media said Long is being considered for an ambassadorial role, though no final decision on his successor has been announced. A senior official confirmed Bessent will assume the acting role "until a successor is in place."
The report highlighted that Long, a former congressman, lacks substantive experience in tax policy. During his time in Congress, he backed legislation advocating for the complete abolition of the IRS.
Tensions between Long and Bessent reportedly played a role in the move. “Mr. Long had remarked to some colleagues that he had to ask Mr. Bessent for permission for everything he did at the IRS, two of the people said,” according to U.S. media which also cited others who said Long occasionally appeared to “get out ahead of” both the IRS and Treasury Department.
This would mark the fifth leadership change at the IRS since the beginning of Trump’s second term, as reported by media, which noted that Long is the first permanent appointee following four acting commissioners. The outlet also described Long as a loyal Trump ally, though he has drawn criticism from Democrats over his limited experience with tax administration.
The IRS, a division of the Treasury Department, has seen substantial personnel cuts under the Trump administration. A Treasury spokesperson told reporters in May that more than 20,000 employees have exited the agency out of a total workforce of approximately 100,000.
