Ferrari Unveil Special Livery At Monza In Honour Of Nicki Lauda

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 3 (IANS) Ferrari have revealed the special livery that Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton's SF-25s will wear at this year's Italian Grand Prix to celebrate 50 years since Niki Lauda's championship-winning season. It also marks the first race at Monza for seven-time World Champion Hamilton since joining the Scuderia.

Featuring more prominent white on the engine covers, alongside retro numbers and wheel covers, the car pays homage to the colourway of the Ferrari 312T that Niki Lauda took to the 1975 Drivers' Championship and which earned the team the Constructors' title in the same year.

Ferrari head to Monza off the back of a tough outing at the Dutch Grand Prix, with both Hamilton and Leclerc retiring after crashes – although the drivers had been buoyed by the improved pace of their car as the weekend progressed.

Hamilton has been given a five-place grid penalty for Ferrari's home race at Monza after he was found guilty of a yellow flag breach prior to the Dutch Grand Prix.

Hamilton crashed out of Sunday's race after losing control of his car at Zandvoort's Turn 3 amid drops of rain, before teammate Charles Leclerc collided with Mercedes rival Kimi Antonelli through the same section and made it a double DNF for the Scuderia.

Ahead of Ferrari's second home event of the season, it has been confirmed that Hamilton will lose five positions from wherever he qualifies next time out – due to a transgression relating to double waved yellow flags during the pre-race reconnaissance laps in the Netherlands.

“Due to the nature of the track, the Race Director had informed all participants that the last corner before the pit lane would have double yellow flags waved. This was to ensure the safety of those on the grid and in the pit lane.

“The regulations require that any driver passing through a double waved yellow flag marshalling sector 'reduce speed significantly...'.

“We looked through the available telemetry within the FIA system. We also requested the team to provide us with their telemetry data. All of this took some time and this decision was delayed as a result,” read a report from the stewards.