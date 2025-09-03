Estonia To Join US Weapons Procurement Initiative For Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Estonian President Alar Karis stated this at a press conference with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Brussels on Wednesday, according to Ukrinform correspondent.

"The U.S.-NATO weapons initiative, PURL, is a great initiative in this direction. I want to stress today that Estonia supports this initiative fully and we will gladly participate in that effort. Estonia will continue to support Ukraine in defending its freedom," Karis said.

He added that this year alone, Estonia has allocated 0.3% of its GDP to direct military aid for Ukraine and noted that the country's defense industry is increasingly cooperating with Ukraine's defense sector.

He stressed that Ukraine deserves an end to the war but added that, as Estonia's own history shows, only "a well-guaranteed peace can be enduring and lasting peace."

"The Estonian government is ready to contribute with troops to a Coalition of the Willing force to guarantee an eventual peace in Ukraine. We continue to participate in this planning,” he stated.

At the same time, Karis stressed that Estonia's geographical proximity to Russia does not automatically translate into greater danger in modern warfare, given advances in missile technology.

He also underlined the importance of maintaining a U.S. military presence in Europe and said he plans to meet with the Commander of U.S. Forces in Europe to discuss the matter.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine