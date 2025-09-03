Hasetins Commodities Announces The Acquisition Of Two Long-Range Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Abuja, Nigeria--(Newsfile Corp. - September 3, 2025) - Hasetins Commodities has announced the acquisition of two long-range Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), also known as drones. Enhancing the company's technology infrastructure. This strategic investment represents a significant step in augmenting the company's exploratory activities, enabling faster, safer, and more precise data collection.

The new drones are equipped with state-of-the-art sensors, including LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging), ultra-high-definition photogrammetry arrays, hyperspectral systems, and other proprietary technologies, to analyze signatures at the molecular level and locate potential resource sites. Their long-range capabilities and Beyond-Visual-Line-of-Sight (BVLOS) operational capacity enable Hasetins to cover remote, high-risk, or environmentally sensitive zones where conventional ground-based surveys are limited or hazardous. This technology offers a more cost-effective and environmentally friendly method for identifying new mineral deposits.

The Data collected from these UAV missions is sent into Hasetins' proprietary geospatial analytics and AI systems.

"We are incredibly excited to add this cutting-edge technology to our operations," said Prince Jidayi, CEO of Hasetins Commodities. "These drones will give us a significant advantage in our exploration efforts, allowing us to gather critical data with unprecedented speed and accuracy. This move reinforces our commitment to leveraging innovation and sustainable practices to drive our growth and contribute to the global supply of essential minerals."

The UAVs will be deployed immediately to support both current and future projects, helping to streamline the exploration process and accelerate timelines for discoveries.

Hasetins Commodities is a fully integrated mining and resource development company focused on the responsible discovery, extraction, and processing of high-value commodities. The company is dedicated to using advanced technology and sustainable practices to unlock the potential of critical mineral assets for global innovation and industrial advancement.

