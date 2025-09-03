'Modi Govt Won't Rest Until All Naxalites Surrender, Caught Or Eliminated': Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah once again underscored the commitment of the Central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the fight against Naxalism, and ascertained that it will not rest until all the Naxalites either surrender, are caught or eliminated Home Minister's remarks came while he met and felicitated the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Chhattisgarh Police, District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Cobra personnel in New Delhi, who had successfully carried out 'Operation Black Forest' on Karreguttalu hill in Chhattisgarh in the recent past. Shah congratulated all the security personnel for showing valour in making the biggest anti-Naxal operation 'Operation Black Forest' ever conducted on Karreguttalu hill, a success.

Noting that the bravery and valour of the jawans during 'Operation Black Forest' will be remembered as a golden chapter in the history of the anti-naxal operations, Shah said,“The Modi government will not rest until all the Naxalites either surrender, are caught or eliminated.” "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we will make India Naxal-free," mentioned Shah while meeting with the personnel here in the national capital in the presence of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma.

The minister said that despite the heat, altitude and the danger of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) at every step, the security forces made the operation successful with high spirits and destroyed the base camp of the Naxalites. He said that the material dump and supply chain of the Naxalites built on the Karreguttalu hill were valorously destroyed by the jawans of Chhattisgarh Police, CRPF, DRG and Cobra.

Shah said that Naxalites have caused great damage to the least developed areas of the country, shutting down schools, hospitals, and not allowing government schemes to reach the people. He said that due to anti-Naxal operations, there has been a new sunrise in the lives of 6.5 crore people in the area from Pashupatinath to Tirupati.

Shah reaffirmed that the Modi government is determined to eliminate Naxalism by March 31, 2026, and emphasized that efforts are being made to ease the lives of security personnel who have sustained severe injuries during anti-Naxal operations.

