Inspiration Hires Caracle Creek For Rottenstone Maiden Drilling Program Amid Record Gold At All-Time Highs And Multi-Year Silver Highs

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 3, 2025) -or the, a Canadian gold and copper exploration company, is pleased to announce that it has engaged Caracle Creek International Consulting Inc., a leading international geological consultancy, to design and implement the Company's maiden drilling program at the Rottenstone North and West projects (the "Projects") in Northern Saskatchewan. The decision comes as gold prices hit all-time highs and silver trades near multi-year peaks, setting an opportune stage for discovery-focused exploration.

This news follows the Company's recently announced agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Rottenstone West Project (the "RW Project") - a district-scale land package encompassing 31,011 hectares (76,640 acres) of contiguous mineral claims. The RW Project is strategically located immediately southwest of Ramp Metals Inc.'s recent discoveries in the same interpreted geological corridor.







Figure 1: Location of the Rottenstone West & Rottenstone North projects, Saskatchewan.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



"With over 85,000 acres now under Inspiration's control, we've secured a dominant position in what is rapidly becoming one of Canada's most compelling VMS and gold exploration districts," said Charles Desjardins, CEO of Inspiration Energy Corp. "As gold and silver prices surge, our shareholders are uniquely positioned to benefit from an exceptionally tight capital structure, robust land position, and near-term drilling of high-priority targets."

Inspiration's land position now spans the Rottenstone North and Rottenstone West projects. The Rottenstone North Project has already undergone an advanced AMRT (Atomic Mineral Resonance Tomography) satellite survey, revealing multiple untested gold and copper targets near the eastern boundary, parallel and on trend with Ramp Metal Inc.'s Rush VMS discovery (see Figure 1).

The newly acquired Rottenstone West Project is interpreted to sit along the same northeast-southwest-trending structures and includes numerous historical massive sulphide occurrences, some of which date back to the 1950s (see Figure 1). Despite their early identification, these areas remain largely untested by modern exploration techniques.

Drill permit applications have been submitted, and Caracle Creek is now finalizing plans for a targeted maiden drilling campaign.

Inspiration currently has just over 30 million shares outstanding, offering investors exceptional leverage to exploration success in a high-grade, high-potential district. The Company's combination of a tight capital structure, cutting-edge satellite geophysics, and imminent drilling distinguishes it from peers and provides significant upside potential in a rising metals price environment.

Qualified Person

Dr. Scott Jobin-Bevans, P.Geo. (APEGS #82498), an Independent Advisor to the Company, is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Dr. Jobin-Bevans has reviewed and approved the technical content in this news release.

About Inspiration Energy Corp.

Inspiration Energy Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on acquiring and developing highly prospective gold and base metal properties. The Company's flagship assets "Rottenstone North and Rottenstone West" position it as one of the largest landholders in one of Canada's newest and most exciting gold-copper VMS discovery corridors.

For more information, please refer to the Company's information available on SEDAR+ ( ).