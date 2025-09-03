Sabina Zadeh Shines At Silk Way Star Vocal Competition

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Sabina Zadeh represents Azerbaijan in the international music project Silk Way Star, the first Asian vocal competition taking place in the capital of Kazakhstan, Astana, Azernews reports.

Sabina Zadeh is a singer and actress, a semifinalist of The Voice of Azerbaijan, and a participant in the national selection for Eurovision 2024.

The project is being implemented as part of an agreement to create the Silk Way Star international project between the Television and Radio Complex of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Chinese media corporation CMG.

The competition features representatives from 12 countries. Filming of the musical show began on August 20, and the grand finale will take place live on November 22 on the Jibek Joly/Silk Way TV channel and the leading channels of the participating countries.

The project consists of 10 episodes: 9 recorded and the final grand show broadcast live. Viewers can expect unique duets, performances of national hits, cross-cultural collaborations, and emotional stories from the participants. Voting is conducted according to an international system with open ballot counting from 1 to 12.

In the first nine episodes, decisions will be made by a professional jury from China and Central Asian countries.

In the grand finale, the winner will be determined by a combination of votes: 50 percent from the jury and 50 percent from the audience.

At the elimination stage in episodes 2, 3, 4, 6, and 8, one participant will be eliminated each time. Only 7 artists will make it to the final: the 5 strongest based on voting results and 2 representatives from the host countries.

The winner will receive the unique title of Silk Way Star and the opportunity to showcase their work on the global stage.

