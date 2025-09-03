Residential Generators Market Growth Fueled By Backup Power Demand And Lifestyle Shifts

Residential Generators Market to Reach $15.1 Billion by 2030, Growing at 4.7% CAGR

- Allied Market ResearchWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / --The residential generators market is gaining significant traction worldwide, fueled by rising demand for backup power solutions, changing lifestyles, and advancements in portable and stationary generator technology. According to a recent report by Allied Market Research, the global residential generators market size was valued at $9.5 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $15.1 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2030.Download PDF Brochure:🔋 What are Residential Generators?Residential generators are electrical equipment designed to generate power for multiple applications, ranging from outdoor activities and lighting during social events to emergency backup power and off-grid use in construction sites or camps. Portable and stationary generators dominate the sector, running on various fuels such as diesel, gasoline, and natural gas.The market is experiencing strong growth due to increasing power outage concerns, urbanization, and greater reliance on backup power solutions in both developed and developing economies.🌐 Market Drivers and OpportunitiesLifestyle Shifts & User-Friendly DesignsGrowing demand for portable and easy-to-use power equipment is driving innovation, with manufacturers offering advanced, compact, and efficient generators tailored for residential needs.Rising Power Demand & Population GrowthThe surge in global population and rapid urbanization is placing additional stress on power grids, making residential backup generators essential.Environmental Regulations Encouraging Gas GeneratorsStringent environmental rules, especially by the EPA in North and Latin America, are pushing consumers toward cleaner gas-powered generators, creating fresh opportunities for sustainable adoption.Expanding Construction Activities in Asia-PacificOngoing industrial development and construction projects across Asia-Pacific are expected to significantly increase demand for portable generators in residential settings.🔮 Future OutlookThe residential generators market forecast indicates a strong growth trajectory through 2030. Rising consumer awareness about energy security, increasing frequency of natural disasters and grid failures, and technological innovations in generator design will all contribute to market acceleration.With a projected valuation of $15.1 billion by 2030, the market represents a significant opportunity for manufacturers, investors, and end-users seeking reliable, efficient, and eco-friendly power solutions.Buy This Report (200 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures):📊 Residential Generators Market SegmentationThe residential generators market analysis highlights multiple categories based on fuel type, type, power rating, and region:🔹 By Fuel Type:Diesel Generators: Largest share in 2020 due to efficiency and durability.Gasoline Generators: Expected to grow fastest with 4.9% CAGR, thanks to affordability and widespread adoption.🔹 By Type:Portable Generators: Dominated the market in 2020, offering versatility for both outdoor and indoor use.Stationary Generators: Forecasted to grow at 4.6% CAGR, driven by demand for continuous, reliable backup power.🔹 By Power Rating:4–8 KW Generators: Accounted for the largest share in 2020, suitable for typical household power backup.8–17 KW Generators: Expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 4.9%, catering to higher-capacity residential applications.🔹 By Region:Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market (4.9% CAGR) due to expanding infrastructure and higher residential energy demands.North America and Europe continue to maintain steady adoption with strong replacement and upgrade demand.🏭 Competitive LandscapeThe residential generators industry is moderately competitive, with leading players focusing on product development, eco-friendly technologies, and business expansion. Key players include:Atlas Copco ABBriggs & Stratton CorporationCaterpillar Inc.Champion Power Equipment, Inc.Cummins Inc.Eaton Corporation PLCGenerac Holdings Inc.Honda Motor Co., Ltd.Kohler Co.Scott's Emergency LightingThese companies are innovating with fuel-efficient, low-noise, and environmentally compliant generator models to capture growing demand.⚠️ Impact of COVID-19The COVID-19 pandemic temporarily disrupted the residential generators market growth in 2020 due to:Lockdowns & halted operations at end-user sites.Supply chain delays affecting production and delivery.Reduced workforce availability in manufacturing plants.However, as restrictions lifted and demand for reliable backup power surged post-pandemic, the market witnessed a gradual recovery. The ongoing emphasis on home energy security is expected to further fuel market expansion.Get a Customized Research Report:✅ ConclusionThe residential generators market is poised for steady growth, driven by population expansion, lifestyle changes, environmental compliance, and increasing power outage concerns. Portable and stationary generators, especially in the 4–8 KW and 8–17 KW segments, will lead adoption across Asia-Pacific and beyond. As the world shifts toward cleaner and more efficient energy solutions, residential generators will remain a critical component of home energy resilience and reliability.Trending Reports in Energy and Power Industry:Residential Generators MarketGenerator MarketThermoelectric Generator MarketPortable Power Station MarketPower Rental MarketJapan Portable Power Station MarketSolar Generator MarketGas Generator MarketAfrica Generator Sets MarketTurbo Generator MarketGenerator Sets MarketMulti Fuel Generators MarketDiesel Generator MarketAbout UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." 