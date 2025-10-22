403
Pentagon Tightens Oversight on Congressional Communication
(MENAFN) According to a report by a media outlet on Tuesday, the Pentagon has instituted a new policy requiring all Defense Department communication with Congress to be routed through a centralized legislative affairs office.
This directive is part of a broader effort to streamline and control how the department interacts with lawmakers and state-level elected officials.
The order was issued on October 15 by U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Deputy Defense Secretary Steve Feinberg.
It stipulates that, with the exception of the inspector general's office, all personnel within the department must coordinate any congressional engagement through the assistant secretary of defense for legislative affairs.
This includes all activities such as responding to information inquiries, preparing legislative documents, offering technical input, and submitting required reports to Congress.
In the memorandum, Hegseth and Feinberg cautioned that "unauthorized congressional engagements" by Defense Department staff, no matter their purpose, could jeopardize broader departmental objectives and hinder progress on legislative priorities.
This message underscores the seriousness with which the Pentagon is seeking to enforce communication discipline.
Despite the tighter controls, the policy will not interfere with the independent functions of the Pentagon's comptroller and general counsel.
These roles retain their existing authorities under the new guidelines.
Importantly, the memo also assures military personnel and department workers that their "whistleblower protections and other legal rights" remain intact. They still have the legal ability to communicate with Congress within the boundaries of the law.
When approached for comment, the Pentagon did not offer an immediate response to the report.
