Minus-AI Launches The Coolest Video Ad Agent For The AI Era

Minus-AI, a Singapore-based AI-native startup, has officially launched its breakthrough platform that transforms brand information into cinematic, multi-shot video ads in just minutes. Positioned at the intersection of AI marketing, content marketing, AI video ads, and AI video generation, Minus-AI is redefining how businesses of every size create and scale their marketing.

The company proudly states its vision in one bold slogan:“Minus-AI is the coolest AI video ad agent.”







A Startup with Momentum

Founded in late 2024, Minus-AI immediately attracted over one million USD in angel investment from renowned figures in the global film and entertainment industry. This rapid validation underscores both the technical depth of the team and the enormous demand for next-generation AI marketing solutions.

Minus-AI's co-founders bring complementary expertise:

Dr. Luo, who previously served as Senior Principal Scientist at Autodesk Research, brings expertise in reinforcement learning and AI-driven creativity. His collaborations with creatives have been featured at various international venues. With Minus AI, he set out on a mission to build tools that harness the power of AI to enhance creative processes.

Ms. Cai, a graduate of New York University (NYU), was the founder of one of the earliest VR education startups in China, which quickly achieved profitability. With a background bridging creative technology and business execution, she now leads product and commercialization at Minus-AI.

Together, they represent the fusion of advanced AI research and creative entrepreneurship.

The Meaning of“Minus-AI”

As Dr. Luo explains, the name Minus-AI carries a philosophy:

“Minus-AI stands for reducing meaningless labor and leaving time for what truly matters. The dash in Minus-AI is also a minus sign - cutting away the unnecessary.”

This philosophy reflects the company's mission: to simplify the complexity of content marketing, giving businesses a direct path from idea to finished ad, without wasted effort.







Five Core Advantages of Minus-AI

1. Trendy Ideas, Done for You

Most businesses struggle to keep up with fast-moving social media trends. Minus-AI solves this by embedding hotspots and viral formats directly into its system. From concept to creative format, the platform delivers fresh ideas already tailored to your product and the cultural moment.

2. One-Page, Full-Cycle Auto Creative Flow

Traditional workflows are fragmented: drafting prompts, generating images, moving to a video model, rewriting prompts, editing in another tool. Minus-AI eliminates this friction one single page, users go from idea → script → frames → dynamic video shots → post-production, in a seamless flow. Everything is editable, but nothing requires starting from scratch.

3. Compare Models by Shot, Instantly

Different AI models have different strengths - but testing them usually means tool-hopping. Minus-AI integrates multiple leading image and video models, letting users generate the same shot across models side by side, in one click. This creates clarity, speed, and higher-quality outputs.

4. Auto Magic Post-Production

Post-production is often the bottleneck. Non-professionals lack editing skills, while professionals spend hours fine-tuning. Minus-AI automates this step with captions, voiceover, background music, sound effects, and editing cuts, delivering a ready-to-publish ad instantly.

5. Two Modes: One-Click or Easy Edits

Businesses want both speed and control. Minus-AI generates a complete draft - script, frames, and video - in one click. If users want changes, they can edit directly on the draft without rebuilding from zero. One-click simplicity for beginners; flexible precision for pros.







Why the Market Needs Minus-AI

The Problem with Traditional Advertising

Marketing today faces multiple crises:

High Costs, High Risks – Producing a traditional commercial or polished brand video requires hiring directors, production crews, editors, and post-production teams. Budgets easily run into tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars. For small and mid-sized businesses, this is unaffordable. For large brands, it is risky - a single misaligned campaign can burn through millions with little return.

Slow Cycles, Missed Opportunities – Advertising has historically been director-driven and production-heavy. Creating one TV commercial or branded film takes weeks or even months. By the time the ad is released, the cultural moment or trending format may already be gone, leaving marketers unable to capitalize on real-time opportunities.

Uncertain Feedback Loops – Traditional marketing feedback is delayed. Brands spend big upfront, only to learn weeks later whether audiences resonate with the message. If the campaign fails, the money is lost and there is no quick way to adapt.

Inequality of Access – Big brands with deep pockets dominate high-quality video advertising. Small businesses, creators, and startups often rely on low-quality DIY tools or static visuals, making it difficult to compete on platforms like TikTok, Instagram, or YouTube where video is king.



The AI Era of Marketing

Minus-AI introduces a new model of AI video generation for marketing that solves these problems directly:



Rapid Multi-Variant Production – Instead of betting on one expensive ad, brands can instantly produce multiple tailored short ads for different target audiences.

Horse-Race Mechanism – Companies can quickly test variations in the market, then double down on the winners with ad spend, ensuring budget flows to what actually works.

Real-Time Agility – Marketers no longer wait weeks for feedback. In the age of social media virality, brands can respond instantly, matching the pace of culture. Creative Democratization – From small local shops to global enterprises, Minus-AI makes cinematic-quality video advertising available with one click. No massive crews, no complex tools, no wasted effort.







Democratizing Video Advertising

This transformation is not just about speed - it's about accessibility and fairness.



What used to be exclusive to big-budget agencies is now open to small businesses, independent creators, and startups.

With Minus-AI, a local bakery, a personal trainer, or a boutique retailer can have the same cinematic ad quality as global corporations. This is a shift in power: marketing no longer belongs only to the few with resources.



Minus-AI represents a technical equalizer for the new era of advertising. It enables more voices, more stories, and more brands to compete on equal footing in the attention economy.

Real-World Applications

Minus-AI is already being adopted by:



E-commerce businesses looking for product showcase videos

Restaurants and cafes needing local buzz

Real estate agents promoting listings with cinematic walkthroughs Marketing agencies seeking scalable ad production

In each case, Minus-AI reduces both cost and time, while boosting creative output.

See Minus-AI in Action

Watch the one-click demo video to experience how a simple product input transforms into a multi-shot, social-media-ready video ad in just five minutes:

Conclusion: The Future of Marketing

Minus-AI is more than just another AI tool - it is a shift in the philosophy of marketing. By removing wasted effort and empowering creativity at scale, Minus-AI enables businesses to keep pace with culture, test ideas faster, and achieve better ROI.

The company sums up its mission in one line:“Minus-AI is the coolest video ad agent. This is the marketing of the AI era.”

For more information and to get your first ad free, visit:







