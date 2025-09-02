Baykartech Engages In Sudan-Turkey Talks For Expanded Bayraktar Drone Fleet

Sudanese and Turkish officials are reportedly in negotiations for a new shipment of Bayraktar drones, as revealed by recent media reports. The head of the Sudanese Army's Defense Industry System, Mirghani Idris, visited Turkey in mid-July to discuss the potential purchase and to request Ankara's assistance in securing additional weapons from China, Russia, and Azerbaijan.

Currently, over 20 Turkish personnel specialized in operating and maintaining Turkish drones are stationed in Port Sudan, while the Sudanese army is reportedly transferring Akıncı drone launch platforms to the Wadi Sayyidna base in Omdurman. These platforms are allegedly being prepared for strikes on Nyala in South Darfur, Al-Fula and Muglad in West Kordofan, Al-Daein in East Darfur, and El Geneina in West Darfur.

At the end of June, a shipment of weapons reportedly arrived in Port Sudan from Eritrea via Assab Airport. The cargo included thousands of Kalashnikov rifles, RPG ammunition, and Russian-made RGD-33 hand grenades, all allegedly provided by Turkey and distributed to Islamist battalions in Atbara and the Northern State.

A previous report by the Financial Times confirmed a significant influx of Turkish Bayraktar TB2 drones to Sudanese military forces, beginning around June 2024.

Additionally, The Washington Post recently detailed a weapons deal between Turkey's largest defense company, Baykar, and Sudan, which included the delivery of eight TB2 drones.

The report cited text messages, documents, and videos-which the paper withheld from publication-showing that the transfer was conducted secretly and efficiently by a specialized Baykar team.

The Washington Post also warned that Baykar's shipments to Sudan could potentially violate multiple rounds of U.S. and EU sanctions, highlighting the risks Turkish defense firms face as they expand their footprint across Africa.

Baykar is a leading Turkish drone manufacturer known for its Bayraktar TB2, a combat-proven drone used in conflicts in Libya, Syria, Azerbaijan, and Ukraine.

Sudan's military has increasingly relied on foreign military support amid its internal conflict with paramilitary groups, notably the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Turkey's defense exports to Africa have grown significantly in recent years, raising concerns in Western capitals over regional destabilization and sanctions compliance.

Port Sudan has become a strategic hub for the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), particularly after the RSF took over large parts of Khartoum.