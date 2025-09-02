The Heart Behind The Homes: Why Misha Ezratti And His Wife Show Up For South Florida

Long before he would become president of GL Homes, one of Florida's largest privately owned real estate developers, Misha Ezratti inherited a passion for community service. This was a value he saw reflected in Jessica Ezratti, who would eventually become his wife.

Together, Misha Ezratti and his wife created a values-driven and community-oriented family, both at home and in business. Their shared ideals, empathetic leadership and ongoing commitment to hands-on philanthropy are a big reason why GL Homes prioritizes many philanthropic initiatives.

GL Homes Philanthropy is a company-wide mission to tackle important problems and find effective solutions to help charities make a difference throughout Florida and beyond.

With Misha Ezratti at the helm, GL Homes has become a mission-forward homebuilder that doesn't just develop neighborhoods; it strengthens communities by investing in the lives of the people who call them home.

Misha Ezratti's leadership, coupled with his wife Jessica's commitment to giving back to the community, have established philanthropy as a key part of GL Homes' identity.

The Power of a Personal Approach

Every day, GL Homes employees make a difference in the communities where they live and work. Misha Ezratti and wife Jessica's active involvement in community initiatives has made a visible impact across the state, including in South Florida, where the couple has built their lives.

Misha Ezratti and his wife Jessica show up for their South Florida neighbors by volunteering with various local charities and nonprofit organizations on an ongoing basis.

The Ezrattis and GL Homes have long prioritized philanthropy that meets people where they are, focusing on everyday needs that can make a direct and lasting difference. Their approach is not just about contributing financially, but about hands-on volunteerism and identifying practical and impactful ways to offer dignity, comfort, and support to those in need.

The Ezrattis' philosophy focuses on long-term partnerships. By building trust with community organizations and understanding their needs, they've led volunteering efforts for GL Homes that have created a more sustainable impact over time.

Misha and Jessica Ezratti believe building true community means showing up, giving back, and doing their part to help their neighbors thrive. Rather than simply make donations, they truly stand behind organizations, offering thoughtful, personal human connection.

Grounded in compassion, purpose and lasting impact, GL Homes' philanthropic efforts focus on three key areas: breaking the cycle of homelessness, combating hunger, and supporting children and youth.

No matter the organization they support, their goal remains the same: invest in people, uplift communities, and do the right thing-values passed down to Misha by his father, Itzhak Ezratti, who founded GL Homes in 1976.

Misha Ezratt and his Wife: Serving South Florida

From helping underserved children and providing meals to families, to building inclusive playgrounds and contributing to affordable housing efforts, GL Homes has earned a reputation as a company that truly cares about the communities it builds within. Much of that impact stems from Misha Ezratti and wife Jessica's shared vision of a more compassionate and supportive Florida.

Most recently, Misha Ezratti and his wife rolled up their sleeves and volunteered at Feeding South Florida in Boynton Beach, helping prepare nutritious meals for homebound seniors across the region.

With food costs up 23% and over 1.2 million South Floridians facing food insecurity, the need for food has never been greater. GL Homes has expanded its role in the fight against hunger, collaborating with food banks and nonprofits like Feeding South Florida and The Lord's Place Meal Mobile to help deliver thousands of meals across the state.

Additionally, since 2016, GL Homes has been a dedicated partner of The Senator Philip D. Lewis Center in West Palm Beach, volunteering to prepare lunches and serve dinners at the center, which provides essential services to help the community's most vulnerable members get back on their feet.

GL Homes has also led volunteering efforts with it's Good Night's Sleep program, which was inspired by the simple idea that everyone deserves a comfortable place to rest.

Through this initiative, GL Homes provides essentials like beds, blankets, and even laundry detergent to individuals and families transitioning from homelessness to permanent housing. It is an imperative initiative with a big impact, helping people feel safe, settled, and ready to start a new chapter.

Another cornerstone of the company's community work is its“Make a House a Home” initiative, which turns surplus building materials, appliances, furniture and home decor into meaningful support for low-income families.

GL Homes recently donated high-quality furniture and decor from a Valencia community in Boynton Beach. Through partnerships with organizations like Habitat for Humanity ReStore and Gulfstream Goodwill Industries, the company helps transform leftover inventory into opportunities for individuals and families transitioning from homelessness, giving them all the items they need to furnish their new living space.

The Ezrattis' commitment to children is reflected in GL Homes' Passion for Playgrounds initiative. Through close collaboration with groups like the Boys and Girls Clubs, GL Homes has helped design and build playgrounds in neighborhoods across Florida.

These bright, safe spaces give kids a place to run, play, and simply be kids while also strengthening the fabric of the surrounding community.

The Heart of the Community

Misha and Jessica Ezratti's impact lives in the communities GL Homes has helped build, the lives GL Homes Philanthropy has touched, and the legacy the couple continues to shape through thoughtful leadership and purpose-driven action.

Together, Misha Ezratti and his wife continue to demonstrate an unwavering commitment to philanthropy, and communities across Florida in which GL Homes builds. The impact of their giving is not only seen, but felt in the hearts of countless Floridians whose lives have been transformed thanks to initiatives made possible by volunteers and philanthropists like the Ezrattis.

Misha Ezratti may be the face of GL Homes, but Misha Ezratti's wife's true passion is rooted in the very thing that makes a home: community. After all, people, community, and heart are the very things that make a home, a home.