Comprehensive Report On The Fiber Cement Board Market: Opportunities And Challenges

Fiber Cement Board Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Fiber Cement Board Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Fiber Cement Board Market Through 2025?

The market size of the fiber cement board has witnessed significant growth lately. The market, which stood at $11.95 billion in 2024, is expected to reach $13.08 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%. The historic growth can be credited to multiple factors such as the escalating demand for durability, expansion of the construction sector, increased urbanization and housing, enhanced fire safety awareness, and a growing necessity for aesthetic appeal.

The market for fiber cement boards is set to witness robust expansion in the upcoming years, estimated to reach a market value of $18.53 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 9.1%. This projected growth during the forecast period can be seen as a result of increasing requirements for long-lasting materials, burgeoning global construction activities, escalating urbanization and refurbishment, a rising inclination towards eco-friendly materials, and a surge in the usage in siding. The main trends expected to emerge over the forecast period comprise strides in the creation of fire-resistant formulations, advancements in production technologies, implementation of technologies that conserve water, the evolution of lightweight and high-strength fiber cement boards, and the adoption of environmentally-friendly technologies in manufacturing processes.

Download a free sample of the fiber cement board market report:



What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Fiber Cement Board Market?

The fiber cement board market is anticipated to expand, fueled by the growing emphasis on eco-friendly building practices. These practices of designing, constructing, and managing buildings are aimed at reducing environmental harm and resource consumption, while improving energy efficiency and inhabitant comfort. The call for green building practices has been increasingly driven by stricter environmental regulations, which aim to curb carbon emissions in the building sector. Fiber cement boards align with these sustainable construction methodologies, using renewable raw materials and offering long-term resilience. Their low maintenance and decay resistance limits environmental impact, fostering energy-efficient and eco-friendly building. For example, as per a survey by Saint-Gobain S.A., a France-based building materials corporation, 85% of the polled professionals in April 2024 were engaged in some form of sustainable construction, and within the next five years, 92% aim to be involved. In addition, 51% received training in sustainable building in 2024, a six-point increase from the 2023 metric. Consequently, the intensifying focus on green building methods is propelling the rise of the fiber cement board market.

Which Players Dominate The Fiber Cement Board Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Fiber Cement Board Global Market Report 2025 include:

. Saint-Gobain S.A.

. Century Plyboards (India) Ltd.

. China Conch Venture Holdings Ltd.

. Etex Group NV

. James Hardie Building Products Inc.

. SCG Building Materials Co. Ltd.

. Nichiha Corp.

. Visaka Industries Ltd.

. SHERA Public Company Limited

. Sahyadri Industries Pvt. Ltd.

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Fiber Cement Board Market?

Leading firms in the fiber cement board market are bolstering their product offerings with innovative solutions such as high-performance fiber cement boards, designed to enhance durability, sustainability, and visual appeal. These high-performance boards are engineered construction materials crafted from cement, cellulose fibers, and other additives. They offer enhanced resistance to weather conditions, fire, and physical impact, all while providing design versatility. For example, in February 2024, HVG Facades, a building materials business headquartered in Australia, introduced Vetérro. This is a high-performance fiber cement cladding solution that matures and gains a natural character as it ages. The product is not just durable and suited for contemporary architectural styles with its raw, textural finish, but also ages gracefully, thereby enriching buildings with a unique and changing visual appeal. With a focus on sustainability, the product uses environmentally friendly materials and manufacturing methods, thereby minimizing its ecological footprint.

Global Fiber Cement Board Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The fiber cement board market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: High-Density, Medium-Density, Low-Density

2) By Raw Material: Portland Cement, Silica, Cellulosic Fiber, Other Raw Materials

3) By Production Process: Hatschek Process, Extrusion Process, Pertile Process

4) By Application: Furniture, Flooring, Wall Cladding And Panels, Pre-Fabricated, Other Applications

5) By End-Use: Commercial, Residential

Subsegments:

1) By High-Density Fiber Cement Board: External Cladding Panels, High-Impact Façade Systems, Commercial Building Facades, Tunnel Linings, Industrial Wall Partitions

2) By Medium-Density Fiber Cement Board: Internal Wall Partitions, Ceiling Boards, Prefabricated Building Panels, Wet Area Linings, Soffit Linings

3) By Low-Density Fiber Cement Board: Acoustic Insulation Panels, Ceiling Tiles, Temporary Internal Partitions, Decorative Wall Linings, Lightweight Wall Systems

View the full fiber cement board market report:



Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Fiber Cement Board Market?

In the Fiber Cement Board Global Market Report 2025, North America led as the most significant region in 2024. The most considerable growth rate is projected for the Asia-Pacific region. The report thoroughly covers diverse regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Fiber Cement Board Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Fiber Cement Global Market Report 2025

/report/fiber-cement-global-market-report

Scar Treatment Global Market Report 2025

/report/scar-treatment-global-market-report

Cumene Global Market Report 2025

/report/cumene-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: ...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn: "

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 7882 955267

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.