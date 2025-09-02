Trump Says US Forces Shot A Drug-Carrying Boat In S. Caribbean
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Sept 2 (KUNA) -- US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that the US has carried out a strike in the southern Caribbean against a drug-carrying vessel that departed from Venezuela.
"When you leave the room, you'll see that we just, over the last few minutes, literally, shot a boat, a drug-carrying boat," Trump told reporters during an unrelated Oval Office event. He added there were "a lot of drugs" on the vessel.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on X that the vessel was being operated by a "designated narco-terrorist organization." The secretary described the operation as a lethal strike.
Earlier, Rubio addressed the strike shortly before he was scheduled to depart for Mexico and Ecuador for talks on drug cartels, security, tariffs and more. (end)
