UAE: Now, Investors Can Buy Property In RAK Through Cryptocurrency

International investors can now buy property in Ras Al Khaimah through cryptocurrency. RAK Properties on Monday announced that it had tied up with Hubpay to enable international clients to purchase property using digital assets.

Through this system, payments by international property buyers are instantly and seamlessly converted to UAE dirhams and settled directly into RAK Properties' account.

Interested buyers can now pay for property using major digital assets like USDT, BTC, ETH, and more.

As part of the new partnership, RAK Properties will not directly handle any digital assets. All payments will be processed through its partners.

The acceptance of cryptocurrencies has been growing in the UAE. UAE's flag carrier Emirates airline and Dubai Duty Free last month signed a deal with Crypto for crypto payments.

Property developers in other emirates already accept this mode of payment for property buyers. Dubai's largest private developer Damac Properties accepts Bitcoin and Ethereum as it brings convenience to investors.

In July, Dubai Land Department signed an agreement with Crypto to support digital real estate transactions, allowing investors to buy and sell properties through digital currencies.

Rahul Jogani, chief financial officer at RAK Properties, said the developer“continues to make investment in Mina, and Ras Al Khaimah, easier and more attractive to a growing international clientele. By enabling and supporting the use of digital assets, we are engaging with a new ecosystem of digitally and investment savvy customers while at the same time strengthening RAK Properties' status as a forward-thinking brand as well as a trusted master developer.”

Construction across Mina is continuing at pace, with more than 800 units scheduled for delivery before year-end, RAK Properties said.

Kevin Kilty, CEO of Hubpay, said this partnership will enable RAK Properties to attract a new class of global buyers looking to purchase property with digital assets.

RAK Properties recorded revenue of Dh774.79 million in the first half of 2025, with net profit soaring by 80 per cent to Dh160.6 million, compared to Dh89.06 million in the first half last year.