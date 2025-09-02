Dubai Expands 'Red Carpet' Smart Corridor At DXB Terminal 3 Immigration In Seconds

Dubai International Airport, the world's busiest airport in the world has rolled out an artificial intelligence-powered travel system that allows passengers to clear passport processing in a matter of seconds.

Now, the airport authorities plan to expand this 'Red Carpet' smart corridor at Dubai International Airport's Terminal 3, making the smart system available to both departing and arriving passengers in the near future.

Recommended For You

Launched in collaboration with Dubai Airports, the AI-powered system enables travellers to complete passport control without the need to present any travel documents. The smart corridor can handle up to 10 passengers simultaneously, and passengers at DXB can clear passport control in as little as 6 to 14 seconds.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Breeze past immigration

According to the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs (GDFRA), the new corridor is the first of its kind in the world, combining the highest security standards with the latest artificial intelligence and biometric identification technologies.

Khaleej Times tried the 'Red Carpet' smart corridor at Terminal 3 during peak travel season and breezed past immigration without counters, document checks, or passport scans. Instead, passengers walked down a corridor while discreet sensors scanned their faces.

This initiative highlights the emirate's pioneering role in adopting cutting-edge technology within the aviation industry, further establishing Dubai as a premier global travel destination.

What the 'red carpet' corridor does

This innovation is expected to significantly ease congestion during peak travel periods and strengthen Dubai's position as a global hub for seamless passenger experiences.

The 'Red Carpet' will allow families or groups of people to pass through simultaneously, ensuring greater flexibility of movement and enhancing the travel experience.

The AI system will cut human intervention, reduce waiting times, increase the airport's capacity and maintain the highest standards of safety and accuracy.

The system has already been rolled out at Terminal 3 for selected travellers, and its expansion to cover both departures and arrivals reflects Dubai's broader strategy to integrate AI-driven technologies across its airports.

Dubai International Airport retained its position as the world's busiest hub for international passenger traffic in 2024, according to Airports Council International. For now, at DXB, the smart corridor is turning a traditionally stressful part of air travel into a fluid, almost effortless experience, a few steps, and travellers are cleared.