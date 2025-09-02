Jordan, S. Korea Discuss Economic, Tech, Parliamentary Cooperation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 2 (Petra) – The Senate's Jordan–Korea Friendship Committee, chaired by Senator Ahmad Khudari, on Tuesday met with South Korean Ambassador to Jordan Kim Pil-woo to explore ways to strengthen bilateral ties across multiple sectors.The meeting, attended by Chairman of the Jordan Petroleum Refinery Company Abdul Rahim Al-Buqai, highlighted the "deep-rotted, historic" bilateral political and economic relations, thanks to the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung.Khudari emphasized opportunities for Korean investment in the Jordanian market and for boosting trade exchange.The ambassador praised the "strong" relations with Jordan, stressing South Korea's commitment to advancing cooperation that serves mutual interests.The diplomat reiterated his country's support for the Palestinian people's right to establish an independent state.Additionally, he noted the rising numbers of Korean religious tourists to Jordan, calling for expanded technological and technical cooperation.The two sides also discussed enhancing parliamentary cooperation, strengthening economic, investment, educational, and cultural ties, and exchanging views on regional and international issues of shared concern.Both parties underscored the importance of continued consultation and coordination, and activating the Jordan–Korea Business Council to deepen bilateral partnership.In turn, committee members commended South Korea's support for the Palestinian cause and the Hashemite Custodianship over Jerusalem's holy sites, noting vast potential for further collaboration, particularly in economy, technology, parliamentary relations, and religious tourism.Al-Buqai showcased the fruitful cooperation between the Jordan Petroleum Refinery Company and Korean partners, stressing South Korea's role in energy investments.