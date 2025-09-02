Govt To Facilitate India's Green Transition With Regulation, Credit Support & Mineral Mission: Environment Minister

MENAFN - KNN India)Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Monday urged global industry leaders to embed sustainability into corporate strategies, describing it as a 'lifestyle choice' and the foundation of resilient, regenerative, and responsible growth.

He addressed delegates from over 10 countries at the 20th Global Sustainability Summit, organised by the CII-ITC Centre of Excellence for Sustainable Development in New Delhi.

Yadav announced a series of recent policy interventions to strengthen India's green transition.

On August 29, the government notified the Environment Audit Rules, 2025, which establish a formal environmental auditing framework featuring a two-tier auditor system and a dedicated oversight agency.

The same day, the Revised Green Credit Programme was reinforced to enable direct private sector participation, mandate restoration commitments, and mobilise private capital for climate action.

Further, on August 31, amendments to the Forest (Conservation and Augmentation) Rules, 2023, were issued to streamline approvals for the mining of 24 critical and 29 important minerals under the National Critical Mineral Mission, 2025, with the objective of securing raw material supply chains.

Highlighting India's track record, the minister said the country has outpaced climate targets, expanded renewable capacity, advanced ESG adoption, and built a robust Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) framework.

He also pointed to upcoming initiatives like the National Adaptation Plan, which will embed climate adaptation into sectoral development strategies.

“India's model shows how nations can harmonise economic growth with sustainability,” Yadav said, urging industry to move beyond compliance and align corporate policies with national sustainability goals.

(KNN Bureau)