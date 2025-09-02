Reconafrica Provides Kavango West 1X Drilling Update

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the“Company” or“ReconAfrica”) (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) (NSX: REC) is pleased to provide a drilling update on the Kavango West 1X exploration well that spud on July 31, 2025.

Brian Reinsborough, President and CEO of the Company commented : "Our operations team members in Namibia are doing an excellent job on the drilling the Kavango West well, both efficiently and safely. Drilling remains on schedule, we expect to reach total depth by the end of November. We anticipate entering the Otavi reservoir, the primary target for the Damara Fold Belt Play, in October and plan to penetrate over 1,500 metres of potential reservoir section before reaching TD. We look forward to reporting results of this play opening well to all stakeholders around year-end."

Drilling Update

The Company spud the Kavango West 1X exploration well on July 31, 2025. The well is currently drilling the 8.5-inch section at a depth of approximately 1,910 metres. The next, and final, casing string will be set at approximately 2,400 metres before drilling penetrates the Otavi reservoir zone in October. The drill plan includes drilling approximately 1,500 metres of the Otavi reservoir before reaching total depth of around 3,800-4,250 metres by the end of November 2025. The Company will periodically provide drilling updates by way of news releases prior to expecting to release well results around year end.

About ReconAfrica

ReconAfrica is a Canadian oil and gas company engaged in the exploration of the Damara Fold Belt and Kavango Rift Basin in the Kalahari Desert of northeastern Namibia, southeastern Angola and northwestern Botswana, where the Company holds petroleum licences and access to ~13 million contiguous acres. In all aspects of its operations, ReconAfrica is committed to minimal disturbance of habitat in line with international standards and implementing environmental and social best practices in its project areas.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information contact:

Brian Reinsborough, President and Chief Executive Officer

Mark Friesen, Managing Director, Investor Relations & Capital Markets

IR Inquiries Email: ...

Media Inquiries Email: ...

Telephone: 1-877-631-1160

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information under applicable Canadian, United States and other applicable securities laws, rules and regulations, including, without limitation, the timing of permits, timing and sequencing of the next well, actual well results, future drilling activity, resource potential, the updated NSAI Report, the Company's commitment to minimal disturbance of habitat, in line with best international standards and its implementation of environmental and social best practices in all of its project areas. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on ReconAfrica's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as the Company's actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of the factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section in the Company's annual information form dated April 29, 2025, available under the Company's profile at . Actual future results may differ materially. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to ReconAfrica. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and ReconAfrica undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.