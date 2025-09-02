Avaap Introduces New Program To Make It Easier For Emerging Higher Education And Government Organizations To Deploy Workday

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avaap, a recognized leader in digital transformation for higher education, government, and nonprofit sectors, today announced the launch of Avaap One, an innovative deployment program designed to make it easier for higher education and government organizations to deploy Workday and support their unique budget, scope, and timeline requirements.

For years, emerging organizations have struggled to modernize due to the high cost and complexity of traditional ERP implementations. Avaap One changes that by delivering a complete Workday offering, from discounted software subscriptions to AI-enabled, industry-tailored deployment, and long-term support, with faster time-to-value at a price point tailored to the emerging market.

“The emerging market deserves access to a modern ERP solution like Workday, and Avaap One is designed to meet them where they are,” said Steve Csuka, CEO of Avaap.“We've reimagined the way these companies can deploy an ERP solution faster, smarter, and cost-effective without compromising quality or outcomes.”

Key Features of Avaap One:



Accelerated Deployment: Pre-configured, industry-specific Workday tenants reduce risk and implementation time.

Competency-Based Enablement: A role-driven model that equips leaders, managers, and staff with the skills and tools to excel in their day-to-day responsibilities.

Cost Efficiency at Scale: AI automation and pre-built frameworks reduce consulting hours and project costs while delivering faster time-to-value.

Built-In Support & Flexibility: Embedded change management, post-go-live support, and flexible payment options make transformation sustainable. Focused on driving organizations' ability to meet their strategic goals and outcomes.



Avaap One is ideal for finance, HR, student services, and IT leaders across education and government who are ready to embrace a modern ERP solution like Workday.

“We're not just delivering software. We're reimagining how to make Workday more accessible to everyone,” said Amy LaHait, Vice President at Avaap.“Avaap One empowers organizations to modernize with confidence and clarity, freeing them to focus on what matters most: supporting students, serving citizens or building stronger communities. Smarter technology in higher education and government is building stronger futures.”

