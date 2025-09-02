Putin lands in China for both SCO summit, Victory Day
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin has landed in Tianjin to begin a four-day official visit to China, where he will participate in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit and take part in ceremonies marking the 80th anniversary of Japan’s surrender in World War II.
Putin’s plane arrived Sunday morning in the northern Chinese city, where Chinese President Xi Jinping is hosting the SCO meeting. The summit, running through September 1, will focus on enhancing regional security, boosting economic collaboration, and strengthening cultural and humanitarian ties among member countries. Key topics also include transport, energy, digital innovation, artificial intelligence, and green development. Leaders are expected to adopt a final declaration and a long-term strategy extending to 2035.
Following the summit, Putin will head to Beijing on September 2 for bilateral talks with Xi Jinping, with discussions anticipated on economic ties, international security, and regional matters—particularly the Ukraine crisis and relations with the United States. On September 3, Putin will attend Victory Day celebrations in Beijing.
Additionally, Putin plans to hold approximately ten bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the summit with various world leaders, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.
Putin’s plane arrived Sunday morning in the northern Chinese city, where Chinese President Xi Jinping is hosting the SCO meeting. The summit, running through September 1, will focus on enhancing regional security, boosting economic collaboration, and strengthening cultural and humanitarian ties among member countries. Key topics also include transport, energy, digital innovation, artificial intelligence, and green development. Leaders are expected to adopt a final declaration and a long-term strategy extending to 2035.
Following the summit, Putin will head to Beijing on September 2 for bilateral talks with Xi Jinping, with discussions anticipated on economic ties, international security, and regional matters—particularly the Ukraine crisis and relations with the United States. On September 3, Putin will attend Victory Day celebrations in Beijing.
Additionally, Putin plans to hold approximately ten bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the summit with various world leaders, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pascal And Treehouse Partner On Proof Of Concept To Pioneer Smart Clearing For Decentralized Fixed Income Products
- Ecosync & Carboncore Launch Full Stages Refi Infrastructure Linking Carbon Credits With Web3
- Japan Well Intervention Market Size To Reach USD 776.0 Million By 2033 CAGR Of 4.50%
- Nickel Market Estimated To Exceed USD 55.5 Billion By 2033
- United States In Vitro Diagnostics Market Trends With Growth Forecast Outlook 20252033
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment