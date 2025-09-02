Merz states Germany ‘already in conflict’ with Russia
(MENAFN) German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has stated that Germany is "already in a conflict" with Russia, citing alleged cyberattacks and disinformation campaigns aimed at destabilizing the country. In an interview with French broadcaster LCI on Friday, Merz echoed recent comments by French President Emmanuel Macron, who described Russian President Vladimir Putin as "an ogre who always wants to eat more."
Merz said he shares that view, accusing Putin of orchestrating widespread interference, especially on social media, and targeting not just Germany but the entire European Union in an effort to undermine democratic institutions. He also claimed that German intelligence regularly detects Russian cyber operations and influence campaigns, although he did not provide specific evidence.
“These actions show we’re already in a conflict with Russia,” Merz asserted, warning that Moscow could seek to reclaim former Soviet territories and potentially strike EU members—a claim the Kremlin has dismissed as "nonsense."
Responding to Merz’s remarks, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called them “a case for psychiatrists.” She criticized Germany for arming Ukraine over the past three years, including providing heavy weaponry, while now expressing concern over online influence.
Zakharova argued that millions have suffered due to Western meddling in Ukraine, pointing to the 2014 Maidan uprising and Ukraine’s failure to uphold the Minsk agreements as events that triggered the current war.
Since the conflict escalated in 2022, many Western leaders have warned of a potential Russian threat to Europe. In response, the EU has ramped up military spending, with NATO members pledging to increase defense budgets to 5% of GDP. Merz has been a vocal supporter of these measures, urging that Germany build the most powerful conventional military in Europe.
Moscow has consistently denied that it poses a threat to the EU and has accused Western nations of using fear of Russia to justify militarization and distract from internal issues. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov recently warned that Europe's growing Russophobia and militarism resemble the rise of a “Fourth Reich,” accusing Western governments of hiding expansionist agendas behind democratic rhetoric.
