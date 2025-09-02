Altech Batteries Ltd (ASX:ATC) CERENERGY Battery 46.7M Euro German Grant Approval

Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) (OTCMKTS:ALTHF) is pleased to announce that it has received official written confirmation for the grant qualification of the CERENERGY(R) sodium-chloride solid-state battery project in Saxony, Germany to the value of 30% of the total capital expenditure excluding working capital, financing cost and interest during construction amounting to EUR46,725,802.

Highlights

- Altech Batteries GmbH's CERENERGY(R) battery project has been approved by Germany's Ministry of Economic Affairs and Energy as eligible for Grant receipt under the "STARK"(1) economic development program

- Altech Batteries GmbH's CERENERGY(R) battery project passed the second stage of Government approval for a 30% CAPEX grant in the amount of 46.7 million Euro

- The grant approval is not yet final and conditional and subject to overall financial close and the availability of funds to be approved by the German parliament as part of the 2026 Government Budget

(1) STARK - Starkung der Transformationsdynamik und Aufbruch in den Revieren und an den Kohlekraftwerkstandorten

The STARK program supports projects that support the transformation process towards an ecologically, economically, and socially sustainable economic structure in the coal regions and is initiated by the German Federal Government and supported by the EU

Altech has been actively applying for various grants offered by the State of Saxony, Federal Government of Germany, and the European Union. The State of Saxony and Brandenburg, along with the European Union, offer substantial support for renewable energy projects, including grants under the STARK program aimed at converting lignite coal to renewable energy sources. These grants are part of broader efforts to transition regions dependent on fossil fuels toward sustainable energy solutions. Altech's site, located in these areas, stands to benefit from various funding programs designed to support clean energy projects, including EU grants for energy transformation and innovation.

Having now received written confirmation of the STARK program for the CERENERGY(R) project, it is a great sign of support and a recognition of this innovative battery technology jointly undertaken by Altech and the Fraunhofer Gesellschaft.





Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is a specialty battery technology company that has a joint venture agreement with world leading German battery institute Fraunhofer IKTS ("Fraunhofer") to commercialise the revolutionary CERENERGY(R) Sodium Alumina Solid State (SAS) Battery. CERENERGY(R) batteries are the game-changing alternative to lithium-ion batteries. CERENERGY(R) batteries are fire and explosion-proof; have a life span of more than 15 years and operate in extreme cold and desert climates. The battery technology uses table salt and is lithium-free; cobalt-free; graphite-free; and copper-free, eliminating exposure to critical metal price rises and supply chain concerns.

The joint venture is commercialising its CERENERGY(R) battery, with plans to construct a 100MWh production facility on Altech's land in Saxony, Germany. The facility intends to produce CERENERGY(R) battery modules to provide grid storage solutions to the market.

-p src="http://www.abnnewswire.net/images/buts/twitter-social.png" border="0">







Corporate Iggy Tan Managing Director Altech Batteries Limited Tel: +61-8-6168-1555 Email: ... Martin Stein Chief Financial Officer Altech Batteries Limited Tel: +61-8-6168-1555 Email: ...