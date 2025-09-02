Wag! Group Co. Successfully Completes Pre-Packaged Chapter 11 Plan Of Reorganization

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Emerges as Privately Held Company Backed by Retriever LLC

Company Enters Next Phase of Growth with Strengthened Balance Sheet

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wag! Group Co. (the“Company” or“Wag!”), which strives to be the number one platform for service, product, and wellness needs of the modern U.S. pet household, today announced it has successfully emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy following the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware's confirmation of its pre-packaged Plan of Reorganization. The Company is now a privately held entity and wholly owned by Retriever LLC (“Retriever”), its secured lender and partner in the recapitalization process.

“This milestone marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Wag!,” said Garrett Smallwood, CEO of Wag!.“Thanks to the support and commitment of Retriever and our stakeholders, we have strengthened our financial foundation. We emerge with the resources and flexibility needed to invest in our business, serve our loyal customers and execute on our long-term strategic priorities.”

Under the confirmed Plan of Reorganization (the“Plan”), Retriever assumed ownership of the Company, providing new equity capital and exit financing to support ongoing operations and potential future growth. The Company successfully completed the court-supervised process in approximately 40 days, while continuing its business operations and customer service.

During the Chapter 11 process, Wag! maintained operational continuity supported by debtor-in-possession (“DIP”) financing from Retriever. The confirmed Plan provides a stronger balance sheet and positions the Company for sustainable long-term growth as a privately held business. Wag! remains focused on delivering exceptional experience for customers and continuing innovation across its service offerings in the pet care market. Additional information regarding the Chapter 11 proceedings and emergence details are available at .

Advisors

Wag! was represented by Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor, LLP as restructuring counsel, Latham & Watkins LLP as corporate counsel and Portage Point Partners as restructuring advisor. Retriever was represented by The Tuhey Law Firm LLC and Honigman LLP as its legal counsel.

About Wag! Group Co.

Wag! Group Co. strives to be the number one platform to service, product, and wellness needs of the modern U.S. pet household. Wag! pioneered on-demand dog walking in 2015 with the Wag! app, which offers access to 5-star dog walking, sitting, and one-on-one training from a community of over 500,000 Pet Caregivers nationwide. In addition, Wag! Group Co. operates Petted, one of the nation's largest pet insurance comparison marketplaces; Dog Food Advisor, one of the most visited and trusted pet food review platforms; WoofWoofTV, a multi-media company bringing delightful pet content to over 18 million followers across social media; and maxbone, a digital platform for modern pet essentials. For more information, visit Wag.co .

About Retriever LLC

Retriever is a privately held company with a history of success with pet related businesses.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Some of the forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words. Statements that are not historical in nature, including the words“anticipate,”“expect,”“suggests,”“plan,”“believe,”“intend,”“estimates,”“targets,”“projects,”“should,”“could,”“would,”“may,”“will,”“forecast” and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include those related to the Company's financial resources to support ongoing and future operations and growth, DIP financing, long-term strategic priorities, and prospects. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: risks related to the Company's ability to comply with the covenants in the DIP financing facility; employee attrition and the Company's ability to retain senior management and other key personnel; and substantial doubt regarding the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the“Risk Factors” section of the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and the Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contact Us

Media: ...

Investor Relations

Wag!: ...

Gateway for Wag!: ...