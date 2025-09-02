Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
OilDynamics to Participate at African Mining Week (AMW) 2025 as an Associate Sponsor


2025-09-02 02:11:53
(MENAFN- News.Africa-Wire) CAPE TOWN, South Africa, September 1, 2025/ -- Engineering firm OilDynamics has been confirmed as an Associate Sponsor for the upcoming African Mining Week (AMW) conference – Afri’a’s premier gathering for mining stakeholders, scheduled for October 01 – 03, 2025 in Cape Town. OilDynami’s’ participation underscores the ’irm’s commitment to expanding its footprint within ’frica’s burgeoning extractive industry. The company manufactures and services equipment and systems for the extraction of oil and gas as well as geothermal fluids.

AMW 2025 is held alongside the African Energy Week: Invest in African Energies 2025 conference, providing firms such as OilDynamics an opportunity to tap into the synergies emerging from th– energy–mining nexus. OilDynamics seeks to expand its footprint in North Africa, with plans to roll out advanced drilling and pumping systems for oil and gas projects in Tunisia and Libya. In Algeria, O’lDynamics’ technology is already deployed in partnership with national oil company Sonatrach.

As African oil, gas, geothermal and mineral-rich nations ramp up resource exploration and production,’OilDynamics’ expertise in project management, field engineering and innovative pumping technologies positions the firm as a key ena’ler of Africa’s extractive industry growth. Moreover, with increasing demand for energy to power key industries such as min’ng, the company’s expertise in oil, gas and geothermal is vital in st’engthening Africa’s energy supply and sustainable mining sector growth.

At AMW 2025, OilDynamics representatives will participate in high-level panel discussions and exclusive networking forums, sh’wcasing the company’s c’ntributions to Africa’s extractive industries while forging new partnerships to accelerate sector growth.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Energy Capital & Power.

