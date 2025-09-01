Chloë Grace Moretz Marries Kate Harrison: Inside Their Wedding And Standout Looks

MENAFN - Live Mint) Chloë Grace Moretz, 28, and Kate Harrison, 34, are married, after celebrating their wedding over the Labour Day weekend, according to reports. Known for keeping their relationship largely private, both brides chose striking outfits from Louis Vuitton for the ceremony and after-party. Following tradition, neither saw the other's wedding look before the ceremony, despite being in Paris for fittings, the report said.

Moretz wore a light blue gown with a matching veil and long gloves, as she wanted“something blue,” according to People. For the after-party, she changed into an "ice cream" white custom jacket and trousers paired with a cowboy hat. She said,“It just feels like me... I knew I would do something non-traditional, and not wear white, and kind of have it feel different, and I think it really does.”

Harrison chose a classic white wedding dress with a sweetheart neckline, a birdcage veil at the front, and a long cathedral veil at the back. For the after-party, she opted for a modern ensemble with a bodice and trousers, a sheer overlay, thin metallic straps, and covered buttons down the front, as reported by People.

What Was the First Look Moment Like?

Before the wedding, Harrison told Vogue:“The thing I'm the most excited for - other than being married - is that first look moment. Having no idea of what we look like in our dresses, it's going to be so special. This dress just kind of makes you feel ready. This design is perfect. I'm ready!”

How Long Have They Been Together?

The couple has been together for nearly seven years. Moretz reflected on their marriage, saying: "We've been together for almost seven years and making this promise to each other in a new way, and exchanging these vows... I think it's important to just stay every day choosing each other," as quoted by People.

When Did Engagement Rumours Start?

Moretz and Harrison first sparked engagement rumours in April 2024 when they were spotted wearing rings on their left hands during a Disneyland trip. Moretz also showcased her ring at a Louis Vuitton event in Shanghai and again at Paris Fashion Week, according to People.