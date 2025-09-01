Data Analytics In Financial Market To Reach USD $28.17 Billion By 2029 At 15.1% CAGR

Data Analytics In Financial Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Data Analytics In Financial Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

How Big Is The Data Analytics In Financial Market In 2025?

The rapid expansion of the data analytics sector within the financial market has been evident in recent years, escalating from $13.89 billion in 2024 to a projected increase to $16.05 billion in 2025. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.5%. The substantial growth observed in the historical period is a result of factors such as heightened regulatory demands, the proliferation of digital banking, the expansion of big data, the need for instantaneous decision-making, and the emergence of fintech firms.

The predicted sharp increase in the dimensions of the data analytics in the financial market should reach a staggering $28.17 billion by 2029, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.1%. The ascension projected for this timeframe can largely be attributed to the evolving landscape of cloud-based analytics, the escalating need for personalized financial services, a growing acceptance of blockchain technology, spikes in mobile banking activity, requirements for advanced systems to combat fraud, and an intensified focus on enriching customer experience. Foremost among the trends predicted for this period are advancements in quantum-safe cryptography, evolution of explainable AI models, burgeoning innovations in federated learning systems, the increasing preference for synthetic data generation, and a rising inclination towards emotion AI for analyzation of customer behaviour.

Download a free sample of the data analytics in financial market report:



What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Data Analytics In Financial Market?

The surge in fraud occurrences within the financial industry is anticipated to spur the expansion of data analytics in the financial market. Financial fraud encompasses deceitful methods, such as unauthorized access to funds, data tampering, or falsifying transactions within banking, investment, or insurance systems. This can deteriorate both the institutional integrity and trust from consumers. The rise in fraud cases can be attributed to the swift digital transformation of banking services, without apt security enhancements, resulting in vulnerabilities which cybercriminals readily exploit. Data analytics in the financial sector can alleviate these issues, using complex algorithms to spot unusual patterns and inconsistencies promptly. This allows for a quicker detection of fraudulent activities, reducing monetary losses and simultaneously boosting security. Moreover, these systems help in better compliance and decision making, establishing trust among financial institutions. As an example, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), a governmental agency based in the US, reported that rising fraud cases involving financial loss escalated from 27% in 2023 to 38% in 2024. Hence, the growth of data analytics in the financial market can be linked to increased fraud instances in the financial industry.

Who Are The Key Players In The Data Analytics In Financial Industry ?

Major players in the Data Analytics In Financial Global Market Report 2025 include:

. International Business Machines Corporation

. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation

. S&P Global Inc.

. London Stock Exchange Group plc

. Intercontinental Exchange Inc.

. Nasdaq Inc.

. LexisNexis Risk Solutions Inc.

. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc.

. Morningstar Inc.

. FactSet Research Systems Inc.

What Are The Top Trends In The Data Analytics In Financial Industry?

Prominent corporations in the data analytics for the financial market are shifting their focus towards creating cutting-edge products like AI-enabled predictive analytics platforms, which can improve real-time decision-making, risk mitigation, and fraud detection. These platforms are advanced computational systems that utilize machine learning algorithms, integrate alternative data, and harness cloud-based computing to handle huge financial datasets. They help predict market trends, identify irregularities, and enhance investment strategies with unrivaled precision. For example, Anthropic PBC, an American AI research firm, introduced Claude for Financial Services in July 2025. This tool, fortified with specialized constitutional artificial intelligence (AI) safeguards, actively restricts harmful outputs while delivering accurate financial analysis. It aims to address vital compliance issues in the banking and investment sectors. The product's goal is to refashion the way responsible AI is deployed, reducing the risk of hallucinations by 80% compared to traditional large language models (LLMs).

What Segments Are Covered In The Data Analytics In Financial Market Report?

The data analytics in financial market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component Type: Software, Services

2) By Enterprise Size Type: Small And Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

3) By Deployment Mode Type: On-Premises, Cloud

4) By Application: Risk Management, Fraud Detection And Prevention, Customer Management, Compliance And Security Management, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Banking, Insurance, Investment Management, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Data Management Tools, Analytics And Business Intelligence Platforms, Risk Analytics Software, Reporting And Visualization Tools, Predictive Analytics Tools, Financial Modeling Software, Artificial Intelligence (AI) And Machine Learning Platforms, Compliance And Regulatory Reporting Software, Portfolio Analytics Solutions, Application Programming Interface (API)-Based Data Platforms

2) By Services: Managed Services, Consulting And Advisory Services, Data Integration And Implementation Services, Support And Maintenance Services, Custom Analytics Development, Training And Education Services, Cloud Migration And Deployment Services

View the full data analytics in financial market report:



Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Data Analytics In Financial Market By 2025?

In the 2025 Global Market Report on Data Analytics in Finance, North America emerged as the leading region. It's anticipated that Asia-Pacific will experience the most rapid growth during the forecast period. The report encompasses various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Data Analytics In Financial Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Financial Analytics Global Market Report 2025

/report/financial-analytics-global-market-report

Data Analytics Global Market Report 2025

/report/data-analytics-global-market-report

Marketing Analytics Global Market Report 2025

/report/marketing-analytics-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: ...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn: "

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 7882 955267

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.