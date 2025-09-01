Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russian Attacks On Sumy Region Leave Seven Injured, Dozens Of Homes Damaged

Russian Attacks On Sumy Region Leave Seven Injured, Dozens Of Homes Damaged


2025-09-01 07:06:09
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration Oleh Hryhorov reported this on Facebook .

According to him, Russian forces carried out intense attacks on civilian infrastructure throughout the day.

Strikes were recorded in Sumy, Richkivka, Vorozhba, Bilopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Shalyhyne, and Druzhba communities.

One Russian drone hit a civilian car, injuring the driver. A total of seven people were wounded and are receiving necessary medical care, Hryhorov informed.

In Sumy and Shostka districts, dozens of private houses were damaged. Recovery efforts are underway.

Read also: Russian attacks on Dnipropetrovsk region leave three dead, four injured

Russian drone attacks also caused damage to civilian infrastructure and power outages in several districts of the city of Sumy.

As reported earlier, a Russian strike on Sumy has partially disrupted water and electricity supplies.

Photo: Sumy Regional Military Administration

MENAFN01092025000193011044ID1110003057

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search