Russian Attacks On Sumy Region Leave Seven Injured, Dozens Of Homes Damaged

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration Oleh Hryhorov reported this on Facebook .

According to him, Russian forces carried out intense attacks on civilian infrastructure throughout the day.

Strikes were recorded in Sumy, Richkivka, Vorozhba, Bilopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Shalyhyne, and Druzhba communities.

One Russian drone hit a civilian car, injuring the driver. A total of seven people were wounded and are receiving necessary medical care, Hryhorov informed.

In Sumy and Shostka districts, dozens of private houses were damaged. Recovery efforts are underway.

Russian attacks onregion leave three dead, four injured

Russian drone attacks also caused damage to civilian infrastructure and power outages in several districts of the city of Sumy.

As reported earlier, a Russian strike on Sumy has partially disrupted water and electricity supplies.

Photo: Sumy Regional Military Administration