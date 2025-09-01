100+ Dead In J & K Extreme Weather Events In August

NDRF personnel carry our rescue operation in cloudburst hit Chisoti village in Kishtwar district. File photo

Srinagar- Jammu and Kashmir has endured the deadliest month, August, as the back-to-back natural calamities have led to the loss of over 100 lives across the region, experiencing over 30 extreme weather events during the last 31 days.

According to the details, the region has experienced its sixth wettest August since 1901, with the region recording 319.3 mm of rainfall against the normal of 184.9 mm, marking an excess of 73% precipitation.

The month of August witnessed an alarming surge in extreme weather events across Jammu and Kashmir, resulting in over 100 deaths and damage to several properties.

Director Meteorological department (meT), Dr Mukhtar Ahmad, confirmed that more than 30 incidents of flash floods, cloudbursts, landslides, gusty winds, heavy rains and thunderstorms were recorded in the month of August, with at least 14 events leading to fatalities.

Among the deadliest events were Kishtwar cloudburst, claiming 65 lives and several others are still missing and Reasi landslide along the Vaishno Devi route, claiming 35 lives. Both incidents have claimed 100 lives.