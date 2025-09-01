Highway Closure Sparks Crisis In Kashmir Fruit Trade

Vehicles stranded on Kashmir Highway – File Photo

Srinagar- With the Srinagar–Jammu National Highway blocked for nearly a week, Kashmir's fruit industry is staring at massive financial losses, with growers warning that hundreds of crores could be wiped out as truckloads of Bagogosha pears and Gala apples rot on the roadside.

Although the highway partially reopened on Monday to clear stranded vehicles, the damage to perishable consignments is already extensive, leaving growers and traders deeply concerned.

Asia's second-largest fruit mandi at Sopore wore a gloomy look, with trade at a virtual standstill. Only a few six-tyre trucks were loaded compared to the usual 100-plus vehicles.“The industry may face losses of around Rs 200 crore if truck movement does not normalize,” said Sopore Mandi president Fayaz Ahmed Malik, adding that the situation mirrors the 2022 highway disruption crisis.

Growers also reported a steep fall in rates. The American apple variety, previously sold at Rs 600 per box, is now fetching only Rs 400–450.“A truck worth Rs 15 lakh reaching the market would barely recover a lakh or two due to damage,” growers said.

Authorities allowed phased clearance of stranded vehicles from Qazigund to Jammu, but the losses were already significant, confirmed Bashir Ahmad Basheer, chairman of the Kashmir Valley Fruit Growers and Dealers Union.“Bagogosha and Gala apples have suffered extensive losses,” he said, without providing exact figures.