AI, Data Analytics Key To Studying Cloudbursts: Shah
Srinagar- Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday highlighted the need for studying cloudburst causes by using data analytics and artificial intelligence and conducting a critical review of the early warning system for floods due to glacial lake outbursts, as he condoled the loss of lives in the recent calamities.
Chairing a high-level meeting at the Raj Bhavan here after a whirlwind tour of the areas worst-hit by the series of disasters since August 14, he assured the people that the centre stood firmly with them, providing prompt relief and financial assistance.
At the meeting to review the latest situation, Shah appreciated the efforts of all agencies and said the Jammu and Kashmir government carried out rescue operations quickly and efficiently.
More than 80 per cent of the electricity supply has been restored, and people have also started receiving pure drinking water, the Union home minister said.
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, and senior officers of the Central and Jammu and Kashmir governments attended the meeting.
