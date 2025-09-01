Caught On Camera: Gurugram Cops Suspended After Taking 'Bribe' From Japanese Tourists Netizens Advise 'Police Reforms'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Three Gurugram cops were suspended after a video, which went viral on social media, reportedly showing them accepting a bribe in cash from an alleged Japanese tourist in cash for not wearing a helmet as a pillion rider.

A user @deadlykalesh posted the video, which has garnered 187.9k views, on X, saying,“WTH! Gurugram cops took ₹1000 bribe from a Japanese tourist without even giving a receipt. This is how they ruin India's image abroad.”

What does the video show?

A woman wearing a helmet was driving the scooter, while the pillion rider did not have one on. In the footage, a police officer is heard informing the alleged tourists that they would have to pay ₹1,000 as a“fine” for the violation. The officer requests the payment in cash, asking, "Can you pay here or in court?" One of them replies, "Can I use a Visa or touch?", referring to a contactless card.

To this, the officer responds, "No Visa touch." He proceeds to give the officers two ₹500 notes, which are reportedly taken without any receipt being provided.

Netizens react

One of the users remarked,“Any active duty person should mandatorily wear body cam.” Another stated,“Immediate termination, no suspension.”“Police reforms,” advised a third. A fourth said,“Should have asked for receipts. But I am sure since its on social media they will be suspended.”

| Viral aerial video shows long queue of vehicles on Delhi-Jaipur highway | Watch 'Suspended with immediate effect'

“Zero Tolerance Against Corruption. A viral video on social media has brought to misconduct involving of the traffic staff. In line with our commitment to transparency and accountability, DCP Traffic, Gurugram, has taken immediate action: Suspended with immediate effect: ZO ESI Karan Singh (No. 704/GGM), Ct. Shubham (No. 4061/GGM), HGH Bhupender (No. 347/RTK). We are committed to maintaining the highest standards of integrity in public service. There is ZERO tolerance for corruption,” Gurugram Police said.

| Massive traffic jam in Gurugram as roads flooded after rains | Videos

As per traffic regulations, a pillion rider not wearing a helmet is liable to a fine of ₹1,000. This penalty is intended to be paid digitally via the Parivahan app or portal. If the offender opts to pay the fine on the spot, the police are required to either offer a POS machine for card or UPI transactions or issue a printed receipt through an e-challan device, according to reports.