PM Modi's Successful Visit To China Testimony To His Diplomatic Skills: Rajnath Singh
“Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi's successful visit to China is a testimony to his diplomatic skills and India's ability to reshape and rebalance geopolitical ground realities. His visit has strengthened India's connect with the SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organisation). This visit will further firm up India's position among the comity of nations. I congratulate PM Modi on his extremely fruitful visit to China.”
Prime Minister Modi travelled to China to participate in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit after concluding a two-day official visit to Japan. His presence at the summit was being seen as a strategic move to reinforce India's influence in the Eurasian region and further diplomatic ties with key global players.
Earlier on Saturday, Rajnath Singh emphasised the importance of“aatmanirbharta” or self-reliance in the defence sector while commenting on India's evolving foreign policy. He had reiterated that India would always prioritise its national interest.
“There are no permanent friends or enemies, only permanent interests,” Singh had asserted, underlining the pragmatic approach India takes in global diplomacy. At an event, he also addressed the current challenges in global trade, noting a shift towards protectionism among developed nations.
Singh's remarks also carried a clear message to critics, including Congress leaders, who questioned the timing and optics of PM Modi's bilateral engagement with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
On Sunday, the Congress party took a swipe at the Prime Minister, accusing him of failing to stand up to China despite its ongoing“hostile actions” against India.
In this context, Rajnath Singh's statement can be interpreted as a firm rebuttal, reiterating the government's approach of pursuing dialogue without compromising on core national interests.
His emphasis on India's diplomatic skill and geopolitical balancing directly counters the opposition's narrative, framing the visit not as a sign of weakness but as a display of strategic maturity.
