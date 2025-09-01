Rattled By Modi-Putin-Xi Bonhomie? US Calls India 'Defining Relationship Of The 21St Century'

As PM Modi bonded with Putin and Xi at the SCO Summit in Tianjin, the US called ties with India a“defining relationship of the 21st century” even as Trump imposed steep tariffs, sparking questions if Washington is rattled by India's growing clout.

Even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen sharing warm smiles, hugs, and handshakes with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin, the United States struck a softer tone - calling its partnership with India a“defining relationship of the 21st century.”

The message came from the US Embassy in New Delhi on Monday, just as Washington's new tariffs on Indian goods kicked in, raising questions over whether the conciliatory note was a counterbalance to Modi's visible bonhomie with Putin and Xi.

On social media platform X, the US Embassy wrote:“The partnership between the United States and India continues to reach new heights -- a defining relationship of the 21st century. This month, we're spotlighting the people, progress, and possibilities driving us forward. From innovation and entrepreneurship to defense and bilateral ties, it's the enduring friendship between our two peoples that fuels this journey. Follow the hashtag and be a part of #USIndiaFWDforOurPeople.”

The embassy also amplified remarks by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio:“The enduring friendship between our two peoples is the bedrock of our cooperation and propels us forward as we realise the tremendous potential of our economic relationship.”

The outreach, observers noted, sounded unusually warm given the backdrop of US President Donald Trump's tariff offensive against Indian exports.

The partnership between the United States and India continues to reach new heights - a defining relationship of the 21st century. This month, we're spotlighting the people, progress, and possibilities driving us forward. From innovation and entrepreneurship to defense and... twitter/tjd1tgxNXi

- U.S. Embassy India (@USAndIndia) September 1, 2025

Earlier in the day, Modi was seen pulling Putin and Xi together in a light-hearted gesture that instantly became a defining image of the Tianjin summit. The three leaders exchanged pleasantries in what many saw as a rare display of camaraderie among Asia's most powerful figures.

Posting the images on X, Modi said:“Interactions in Tianjin continue! Exchanging perspectives with President Putin and President Xi during the SCO Summit.”

For many watching, it was more than just a photo-op. In a region where geopolitics is often played in cold tones, Modi's public warmth with both Moscow and Beijing stood out - especially against the backdrop of Washington's increasingly hard trade line.

The warmth of Washington's words could not hide the reality of its actions. Only days earlier, the Trump administration doubled down on tariffs, raising duties on Indian imports to 50%.

The White House claimed India's purchase of Russian oil was“fueling Putin's war machine.” President Trump, who has frequently labelled India a“tariff king,” argued that Washington's tough stance was justified by the trade deficit and India's continued defence and energy dealings with Moscow.

Back home, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal sought to reassure Parliament, saying the impact of the tariffs was being studied:“All steps will be taken to protect the national interest,” he assured, stressing that small entrepreneurs, farmers, and livestock rearers would not be left vulnerable.

Despite the frosty trade atmosphere, both countries continue to negotiate for an interim trade deal. Talks for a Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) began in March this year, with an ambitious target to wrap up the first stage by October-November 2025.

India, however, has expressed serious reservations over US demands to open up its agriculture and dairy sectors - lifelines for millions of households

While Washington insists on spotlighting“friendship and possibilities,” analysts say the timing of the embassy's message cannot be divorced from the optics at Tianjin. Modi's embrace of Putin and Xi - two leaders squarely in Washington's crosshairs - may have nudged the US into dialing up its diplomatic warmth to avoid being edged out.

Whether this is a genuine reset or a tactical response to Modi's SCO diplomacy remains to be seen. For now, one thing is clear: the US may be rattled, but it isn't ready to let go of India.