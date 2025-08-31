UAE Participates As Guest Of Honour In 7Th Edition Of China-Arab States Expo In Yinchuan, Highlights Opportunities To Strengthen Emirati-Chinese Partnership

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Al Saleh: The UAE and China share strategic and historical relations in all fields. Our participation in the expo reflects the growing momentum in economic and trade cooperation between the two countries.

Abu Dhabi, August 2025 – The United Arab Emirates (UAE) participated as a Guest of Honour in the 7th edition of the China-Arab States Expo, held from August 28 to 31, 2025, in Yinchuan, China, under the theme 'Innovation, Green, and Prosperity.' The UAE highlighted opportunities to strengthen the UAE-China partnership across new economy, infrastructure, energy, green development, advanced manufacturing, technology, agriculture, food industries, tourism, SMEs, and other vital sectors critical to the sustainable development goals of both nations.

The UAE delegation was led by H.E. Hussein Ibrahim Al Hammadi, UAE Ambassador to China; H.E. Abdullah Ahmed Al Saleh, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Economy and Tourism; and over 50 representatives from 17 public and private entities. Establishing the exhibition's largest national pavilion, the UAE showcased its national business environment and strategic advantages in the Middle East and Asia, featuring a wide array of leading Emirati companies and institutions.

Speaking at the exhibition, H.E. Abdullah Al Saleh affirmed the UAE and China share robust historical ties and a strategic, comprehensive economic partnership. Guided by the visionary outlook of both leaderships and their shared determination, this relationship continues to progress toward greater prosperity, reflecting the aspirations of both the nation for sustainable economic development.

H.E. Abdullah Al Saleh stated:“The UAE's role as Guest of Honour underscores the strong momentum in our bilateral economic and commercial cooperation. We view this event as a strategic platform to enhance UAE-China economic, investment, and trade partnerships, support business community dialogue, and strengthen broader Arab-China cooperation. This exhibition also celebrates the deep-rooted civilisational connection between our peoples, forged through the historic Silk Road and centuries of trade and cultural exchange, bonds that continue to build enduring bridges of trust and collaboration.”

“UAE-China economic and investment relations are growing continuously, with China as the UAE's leading global trading partner. Conversely, the UAE is China's primary non-oil trade hub in the Middle East and Africa, acting as a crucial gateway with over 60 per cent of China's regional exports transit through it. This reflects our deep cooperation and economic integration, underscoring the strategic importance of our bilateral relations in advancing sustainable development and mutual investment opportunities,” H.E. added.

His Excellency Hussain Ibrahim Al Hammadi, UAE Ambassador to China, emphasised that the UAE's participation as Guest of Honor at this year's China-Arab States Expo underscores the depth of the historical and strategic ties with China.

His Excellency noted that this participation represents a valuable opportunity to showcase the UAE's pioneering developmental achievements, highlight promising investment and economic prospects across various sectors, and further strengthen cooperation in key fields such as technology, energy, renewable energy, modern agriculture, and innovation.

“This participation reflects a shared commitment to expanding avenues of strategic cooperation and strengthening a partnership founded on mutual respect and common benefit. The Expo provided an ideal platform to enhance communication between business leaders and investors, while opening new horizons for future cooperation between China and the other participating Arab countries,” H.E. said.

The Ambassador expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Government of the People's Republic of China for the kind invitation, emphasising that the UAE looks forward to this participation as an opportunity to further strengthen the bridges of cooperation and friendship in pursuit of greater progress and prosperity for all people.

UAE–China Business Forum:

During its visit to China, the UAE delegation also participated in the UAE-China Business Forum, aimed at enhancing cooperation between the two countries across various fields of mutual interest, expanding investment and trade partnerships, and exchanging best practices. The forum further sought to support channels of communication between the two business communities and brought together over 200 distinguished figures from both sides, including government officials, company executives, and investors.

Trade and investment exchange between the two countries:

Non-oil trade between the UAE and China reached around USD 90 billion in 2024. In the first half of 2025, it recorded growth of 15.6 per cent compared to the same period last year, with a value nearing USD 50 billion.

On the investment front, UAE investments in China witnessed a remarkable increase of 95 per cent in 2023 compared to 2022, with total investments amounting to USD 4.5 billion. Meanwhile, China ranks as the UAE's third-largest source of foreign direct investment, with total investments worth USD 9 billion by the end of 2023.

The UAE welcomed over one million Chinese tourists in 2024, reaffirming its status as a preferred destination for Chinese travellers. Air travel between the two countries also continues to expand, with more than 110 direct flights operating each week.