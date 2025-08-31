Namibian PM Promises Swift Action to Tackle Rural Development Crisis
(MENAFN) Namibia’s Prime Minister Elijah Ngurare vowed on Saturday to fast-track initiatives tackling critical rural development issues such as the shortage of clean water, feeder roads, and digital access. This pledge underscores the government’s broader commitment to fostering a more inclusive society.
Addressing residents in northern Namibia, Ngurare acknowledged that, decades after independence, many rural households remain without basic services. "The lack of reliable access to clean water is a fundamental challenge that affects not only your health but also your ability to thrive," he stated firmly, emphasizing the administration’s dedication to expanding potable water supplies, rural road networks, and electricity in neglected regions.
Highlighting infrastructure as a cornerstone of Namibia’s growth agenda, Ngurare explained that robust infrastructure is crucial for economic progress. It links communities, helps farmers transport their goods to markets, and guarantees safe access to education for children.
The Prime Minister highlighted ongoing initiatives to bridge the digital divide, emphasizing the critical need for dependable internet access among rural youth to support their education and global competitiveness. He noted that new information and communication technology towers have recently been installed to expand coverage in areas that were previously underserved.
Ngurare concluded by urging local populations to collaborate with the government, turning today’s challenges into opportunities for future generations.
