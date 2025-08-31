70 Reported Dead as Migrant Vessel Sinks Near Mauritania
(MENAFN) More than 140 people are feared dead following the sinking of a migrant vessel headed for Spain’s Canary Islands off the coast of Mauritania on Friday, according to Spanish media outlets.
Mauritanian authorities informed a Spanish news agency that at least 70 bodies have been recovered, alongside 17 survivors.
Spanish NGO Walking Borders estimated that approximately 160 individuals were aboard the ill-fated ship.
Helena Maleno, head of Walking Borders, described the incident as “This is one of the biggest tragedies of the summer,” during an interview with a Spanish broadcaster.
The shipwreck took place roughly 60 kilometers (37 miles) north of Mauritania’s capital, Nouakchott, on Thursday, according to the news agency, though the vessel had originally departed from The Gambia.
The perilous migration route from northwest Africa across the Atlantic to the Canary Islands remains one of the deadliest globally.
Official statistics report nearly 47,000 arrivals to the Canary Islands in 2024, while Walking Borders estimates that more than 9,750 migrants have died attempting the crossing so far this year.
