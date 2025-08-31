UNIQLO Celebrates Opening of First Store in Bengaluru
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) August 29, 2025, Bengaluru, India - Global apparel retailer UNIQLO today opened the doors to its first-ever store in Bengaluru, marking a significant milestone in its India journey. Cricket legend, and Bengaluru local, Rahul Dravid joined the launch celebrations at UNIQLO Orion Mall, Brigade Gateway, where he participated in the ribbon-cutting ceremony alongside UNIQLO India representatives, drawing a crowd of excited customers and fans.
Spread across 9,012 square feet on the ground floor of the mall, UNIQLO Orion Mall Brigade Gateway, Bengaluru introduces the brand’s signature LifeWear philosophy to the city: high-quality, functional clothing designed to improve everyday life. This marks UNIQ’O’s 17th store in India and its very first in South India.
(L-R: Dipak Mehta- Store Manager, Orion Mall, Brigade Gateway, Bengaluru, Lavi Buxani – First customer, Kenji Inoue - CFO and COO, UNIQLO India, Rahul Dravid, Nirupa Shankar - Joint Managing Director, Brigade group, Sunil Munshi - COO Retail, Brigade Group)
“Today marks a significant milestone as we enter South India with the launch of our first store in Bengalur”,” said Kenji Inoue, Chief Operating Officer & Chief Financial Officer, UNIQLO Ind“a. “This debut has been long awaited, and we are truly encouraged by the warm and positive response from our customers in Bengaluru. We look forward to serving our customers in this city, introducing them to our LifeWear offering and providing them the best customer experience through our”store”.
Rahul Dravid, former India captain and cricket legend,“added, “UNIQLO is a brand I have long admired for its timeless style, functionality, and simplicity – qualities I personal’y value. It’s exciting to see the brand launch its first store in Bengaluru, right here in my hometown. Being part of this special occasion is truly wonderful, and I am confident that Bengalureans will embrace the LifeWear philosophy wi”h enthusiasm.”
(L-R: Kenji Inoue - CFO and COO, UNIQLO India, Rahul Dravid, Nidhi Rastogi - Marketing Director, UNIQLO India)
Ahead of the official store opening, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held in front of a cheerful crowd of customers eagerly waiting to step inside to shop for exclusive offers as well as a chance to receive a specially designed tote bag made by a local artist, over a purchase of 6,000.
“The opening of renowned Japanese apparel brand UNIQLO adds to our existing lineup of international fashion labels and enhances our reputation as a preferred shopping destination for patrons seeking a global shopping experience. This strategic addition reflects our ongoing mission to elevate the shopping experience in Bengaluru, offering patrons a curated global mix of fashion, lifestyle, and cultur”.” said Nirupa Shankar- Joint Managing Director, Brigade Group.
Inside the new store, customers can explore the full range of UNIQLO LifeWear-versatile clothing designed with a focus on simplicity, quality, and longevity. The store houses wardrobe essentials across categories for men, women, kids, and babies, including Fall/Winter 2025 collections featuring innovative technologies such as HEATTECH, PUFFTECH, and AIRism, along with premium fabrics like denim, fleece, and cashmere.
