Sports Headlines

Confederation of African Football( CAF) adopts Oman stadium in Zengibar to host the match between Al-Hilal and South Sudan' team ( Al-jamous) in African Champions League .
Minister of Youth and Sports inspects sports and youth facilities in the capital, Khartoum.
Motorcycles participate in the Armed Forces celebrations.
The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has set October 15 and 16 for the hearing in the case of Al- Douim Union against the Sudanese Football Association.
Al-Hilal transfers its Senegalese player, Aimé Tedeng, to Algeria's USM Alger.
Al-Merreikh begins its training camp in Rwanda.
Al-Hilal and Al-Ahly Madani are in the same group for the CECAFA Club Championship.
The Sudanese swimming team arrives in Casablanca to participate in the Arab Championship, with the participation of 19 countries and 400 male and female swimmers.
The trial broadcast of "Al-Hilal Radio" will launch b in preparation for the official broadcast launch in the middle of next month from Cairo.
Serbian Draco Novic was appointed as Al-Merreikh's technical director.
Kwasi Appiah: "Hold your heads high, you are champions with this performance."
Al-Hilal to compete in CECAFA without its international players and some of its foreign players.
