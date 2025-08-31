UN Warns Troop Buildup Near Tripoli Poses Harm to Civilians
(MENAFN) The UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) raised alarm on Saturday over the escalating concentration of troops and heavy weaponry surrounding Tripoli, cautioning that this "dangerous development" threatens "potential harm" to civilians.
While acknowledging progress in security talks for Tripoli since June, UNSMIL urged "all parties to continue dialogue to resolve this matter as soon as possible, and exercise maximum restraint to avoid escalating tensions or endangering civilians," according to its official statement.
The recent surge in military forces is said to be causing widespread alarm among Tripoli’s residents, with the UN mission cautioning that any use of force could trigger violent clashes in the city’s heavily populated areas.
Reaffirming its role, UNSMIL pledged ongoing support for diplomatic efforts aimed at maintaining the ceasefire declared in May.
This warning comes amid mounting security concerns following clashes that erupted Wednesday evening in parts of Tripoli. Forces loyal to the internationally recognized Government of National Unity (GNU) were reported advancing toward the capital from Misurata, located 200 km east, and Gharyan, 100 km south.
Nevertheless, media reported on Saturday that Libyan officials described most of the military buildup as "part of normal military activity."
Libya remains fractured since the 2011 NATO-backed overthrow of longtime ruler Muammar Gaddafi. The country is divided between the Tripoli-based GNU and an eastern government backed by the Libyan National Army (LNA) led by commander Khalifa Haftar. The broader Libyan Army operates separately from the LNA’s forces.
Tripoli has experienced frequent violence recently, including severe clashes in mid-May between GNU-aligned forces and the heavily armed Stability Support Apparatus faction wielding significant influence in the capital. Following these deadly confrontations, UNSMIL announced the formation of a truce committee in coordination with Libya’s Presidency Council, the supreme commander of the Libyan Army.
While acknowledging progress in security talks for Tripoli since June, UNSMIL urged "all parties to continue dialogue to resolve this matter as soon as possible, and exercise maximum restraint to avoid escalating tensions or endangering civilians," according to its official statement.
The recent surge in military forces is said to be causing widespread alarm among Tripoli’s residents, with the UN mission cautioning that any use of force could trigger violent clashes in the city’s heavily populated areas.
Reaffirming its role, UNSMIL pledged ongoing support for diplomatic efforts aimed at maintaining the ceasefire declared in May.
This warning comes amid mounting security concerns following clashes that erupted Wednesday evening in parts of Tripoli. Forces loyal to the internationally recognized Government of National Unity (GNU) were reported advancing toward the capital from Misurata, located 200 km east, and Gharyan, 100 km south.
Nevertheless, media reported on Saturday that Libyan officials described most of the military buildup as "part of normal military activity."
Libya remains fractured since the 2011 NATO-backed overthrow of longtime ruler Muammar Gaddafi. The country is divided between the Tripoli-based GNU and an eastern government backed by the Libyan National Army (LNA) led by commander Khalifa Haftar. The broader Libyan Army operates separately from the LNA’s forces.
Tripoli has experienced frequent violence recently, including severe clashes in mid-May between GNU-aligned forces and the heavily armed Stability Support Apparatus faction wielding significant influence in the capital. Following these deadly confrontations, UNSMIL announced the formation of a truce committee in coordination with Libya’s Presidency Council, the supreme commander of the Libyan Army.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Invromining Expands AI Quant Infrastructure To Broaden Access To Digital Asset Strategies
- BTCC Summer Festival 2025 Unites Japan's Web3 Community
- Argentina Real Estate Market Size, Growth, Trends & Outlook 2033
- United States Animal Health Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Report 2025-2033
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Latin America Mobile Payment Market To Hit USD 1,688.0 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment