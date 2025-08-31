Rasha Al Mubarak, Chairwoman of “Music Nation”: The support of the leadership and an inspiring legacy have cemented Emirati women’s presence in positions of influence
(MENAFNEditorial) Rasha Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairwoman of Music Nation, took part in the Womenpreneur Summit through a panel discussion titled “Emirati Women Leading Change.” The event served as a regional platform that brought together leading entrepreneurs and decision-makers to discuss the challenges and opportunities facing women in the new economy, while also highlighting inspiring leadership experiences and success stories across diverse sectors.
The summit was attended by prominent figures, including Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Khalifa Al Khalifa, Her Highness Sheikha Aisha Hamid Al Mualla, and H.E. Arefa Saleh Al Falahi.
The panel featured a distinguished lineup of Emirati pioneers, among them Eng. Suad Al Shamsi, the first female Emirati aviation engineer and one of the most recognized names in the aviation field; Eng. Marwa Al Maamari, who continues to play a vital role in strengthening women’s presence in the aviation sector; and entrepreneur Reem Al Hassani, who has made her mark as a manufacturer of Olympic rowing boats. This diverse set of expertise enriched the discussion, reflecting a comprehensive image of Emirati women’s capabilities and leadership in non-traditional fields.
In her intervention, Al Mubarak emphasized that leadership is not a title to be granted or a position to be filled, but rather a responsibility that begins with having a voice and taking initiative without waiting for the “perfect moment.” She pointed out that Emirati women today hold influential positions thanks to the inspiring legacy of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, may God preserve her, and the trust and support extended by the UAE leadership. Today, women constitute one-third of the UAE Cabinet and half of the Federal National Council.
Al Mubarak also highlighted Music Nation’s role in advancing the music industry in the UAE, explaining that the company has succeeded in transforming support for art from mere slogans into concrete practices. This includes regulating the legal use of music and ensuring that creators—composers, poets, singers, and producers—receive their rightful dues. She affirmed that these efforts represent a pivotal step toward building a fair and sustainable music industry that contributes effectively to strengthening the national economy.
It is noteworthy that Music Nation recently obtained the Ministry of Economy’s official license for collective music management. This license enables the company to regulate and distribute creators’ rights while ensuring that TV channels and digital streaming platforms comply with intellectual property rights in the UAE’s music sector. The announcement was made during an official ceremony organized by the Ministry of Economy at its headquarters in Dubai, attended by H.E. Abdullah Ahmed Al Saleh, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Economy, and H.E. Dr. Abdulrahman Hassan Al Muaini, Assistant Undersecretary for the Intellectual Property Sector.
