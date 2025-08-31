Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Crown Prince Receives KNG Chief, First Deputy PM


2025-08-31 07:02:52
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 31 (KUNA) - His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah received on Sunday Kuwait National Guard President Sheikh Mubarak Homoud Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.
His Highness the Crown Prince also received First Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah. (end)
