COTY NOTICE: BFA Law Notifies Coty Inc. Investors Of The Pending Securities Fraud Investigation Contact BFA Law If You Lost Money (NYSE:COTY)

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading securities law firm announces an investigation into Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) for potential violations of the federal securities laws.

Why Is Coty being Investigated?

Coty is one of the world's largest beauty companies with a portfolio of brands across fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care. Fragrances are categorized as either Prestige fragrances or mass fragrances, with Prestige fragrances accounting for 60% of the Company's revenues. During the relevant period, Coty touted its Prestige fragrance demand while noting that retailers were keeping inventory“tight.”

In reality, it appears that retailers were overstocked with inventory because demand for Coty's products had declined.

The Stock Declines as the Truth Is Revealed

On August 20, 2025, Coty reported disappointing 4Q and FY 2025 financial results due to“delay[s] in [identifying] weaknesses in our U.S. execution, retailer inventory buildup and headwinds from lapping fiscal year '24 innovation, all of which were significant pressure points in fiscal year '25.” The Company also stated that it experienced a slowdown in cosmetics due to“value-seeking behavior, some fatigue with innovation . . . [and] U.S.-specific factors like in-store and anti-theft measures and immigration policy changes.” On this news the price of Coty stock declined $1.05 per share, over 21%, from $4.86 per share on August 20, 2025, to $3.81 per share on August 21, 2025.

What Can You Do?

Why Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP?

BFA is a leading international law firm representing plaintiffs in securities class actions and shareholder litigation. It has been named a top plaintiff law firm by Chambers USA, The Legal 500, and ISS SCAS, and its attorneys have been named“Elite Trial Lawyers” by the National Law Journal, among the top“500 Leading Plaintiff Financial Lawyers” by Lawdragon,“Titans of the Plaintiffs' Bar” by Law360 and“SuperLawyers” by Thomson Reuters. Among its recent notable successes, BFA recovered over $900 million in value from Tesla, Inc.'s Board of Directors, as well as $420 million from Teva Pharmaceutical Ind. Ltd.

